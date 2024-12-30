AGATHA ALL ALONG Now Officially Listed As "Season 1" On Disney+

We've been hearing rumors that Agatha All Along is close to being renewed for a second run, and the show - which was originally developed as a miniseries - is now officially listed as "season 1" on D+.

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 30, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Recent rumors have claimed that Agatha All Along will return for a second batch of episodes, and while Marvel Studios has yet to make it official, the WandaVision spin-off - which was originally tagged as a miniseries - is now listed as "season 1" on Disney+.

We already had a pretty good idea that Marvel had plans to renew the series when Disney submitted it in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season (star Kathryn Hahn was recently nominated for a Golden Globe), since the Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

The season finale concluded with Agatha Harkness (Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

As we know, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy.

Despite the show's popularity and strong viewership, some feel that a second season would be unnecessary, since the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

Whether Agatha All Along returns for season 2 or not, it seems we'll be seeing a lot more of Wiccan and Ghost Agatha in the MCU over the next few years.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Talks Possible MCU Return Following Surprise Golden Globe Nomination
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 12/30/2024, 12:08 PM
The little spin-off that could.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 12:14 PM
@Spidey91 - I still find it funny how assholes on it would constantly be like “who asked for this” and now it was one of if not Marvels most critically acclaimed project of the year (atleast live action wise).
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/30/2024, 12:08 PM
Oh I couldn’t care less about seeing more Agatha stuff. If she’s a part of someone else show that’s fine but do we really need another Agatha sing along show??
cubrn
cubrn - 12/30/2024, 12:10 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I'm sure she'll be secondary to Wiccan in season 2. Like Force ghost Obi-Wan training Luke.
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/30/2024, 12:20 PM
Saw this w/ the GF and it’s a lot of fun! A really fun mystery and some great performances. Over-does it on the camp sometimes though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 12:24 PM
If it does get a season 2 , I’m cool with it since I doubt Vision Quest is about the search for Tommy.

Anyway , I liked S1 personally …

Probably the aspect I liked most about it was that it gave more dimensions to Agatha as a character while not necessarily redeeming her which was something different & nice imo.

It made her a more “grey” character if nothing else which was enjoyable.

I’m still unsure if Ghost Agatha entirely works for me ( even though it is comic canon) but I do want her to atleast have some sort of confrontation with her son Nicholas since I feel that’s the only big thing left for her to do since she’s so afraid to face him in the afterlife.

As Rio said…

User Comment Image

