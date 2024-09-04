AGATHA ALL ALONG Posters Released As Showrunner Teases Scarlet Witch's Presence In The Series

Marvel Studios has just shared five new posters for Agatha All Along, but can you spot the references to other movies and TV shows? The most obvious of the bunch pays homage to HBO's True Detective, while another tips its hat to The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

While Deadpool & Wolverine is still finding success at the box office, it will be dethroned by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this weekend and news on a Blu-ray release is surely imminent.

We mention that because Disney has now shifted focus from promoting that to building excitement for Agatha All Along ahead of its September 18 premiere. Recently, showrunner Jac Schaeffer sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the Scarlet Witch's impact on the series.

Admitting there was "a lot of consideration" about how big of a shadow Wanda Maximoff would cast, she added, "That's a great way of articulating it: her shadow. Agatha is not a character who's going to stand in anyone's shadow. This is emphatically an Agatha Harkness show. However, we are in the WandaVision corner of the universe, so Wanda's legacy has threads in this narrative."

Schaeffer adds, "I feel really lucky to have been given the task of defining witchcraft in the MCU. That was the thing: Wanda's the Scarlet Witch, but she kind of knows nothing about witchcraft. So then to go to the show and be like, 'Here's where we define it for you,' it was a real honor."

"As a fan, I am very hopeful that is the jumping off point that we will get to see more, which is more magic and more of the Westview community and this corner of the MCU in other properties."

Check out these newly released Agatha All Along posters below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.