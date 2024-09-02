AGATHA ALL ALONG Promo Art Offers Some Spoilery Teases Of What's To Come In The WANDAVISION Follow-Up

Newly revealed Agatha All Along promo art offers an intriguing glimpse at what's to come in the Disney+ series, while a new recap video looks back at Agatha Harkness' role in Marvel Studios' WandaVision.

By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2024 02:09 PM EST
With Agatha All Along a little over two weeks away from premiering on Disney+, a huge new wave of promo art has surfaced that offers an intriguing sneak peek at what's to come in the WandaVision sequel. 

So much of this is taken out of context that we can't say with any great certainty what some of the symbols or phrases mean, but something tells us those tarot cards, for example, will be a key part of this tale when Agatha Harkness assembles her new coven. 

Look closely and you'll notice each of them bears the same "M" logo we saw form across Teen's mouth when he attempted to reveal his true identity to the witch.

"I remember Jac Schaeffer, saying, 'God, I'd love to write for you again,'" Kathryn Hahn recently said of how this series came to be. "We both kept saying, 'We have unfinished business' to each other at the end of WandaVision."

The Agatha All Along star added, "I got a call from Louis D'Esposito saying, 'How'd you like your own Marvel show?' - a call you never get. My heart was pounding."

You can scroll through this new promo art in the X posts below.

Marvel Studios has also released a new recap reminding us of what Agatha Harkness was up to in WandaVision. The promo ends with another look ahead at what's to come in Agatha All Along later this month.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/2/2024, 2:33 PM
this is gonna do billions at the box office
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/2/2024, 3:13 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/2/2024, 3:14 PM
@Goldboink - User Comment Image
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 9/2/2024, 2:41 PM
Well it has my attention for the first episode. I hope it keeps my attention for the rest of them.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/2/2024, 2:54 PM
@defenderofthefaith -

I honestly feel like the reverse DiCaprio meme from Django.

At first, it had my attention. At this point, it only has my curiosity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 3:25 PM
@DrReedRichards - I’ll do you guys one better

It has both my attention and my curiosity!!.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/2/2024, 3:37 PM
@DrReedRichards - I’m with you on that one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 3:41 PM
Cool!!.

Aubrey Plaza’s “Rio Vidal” is the character I’m most intrigued by tbh…

The MCU has done original characters before and she could indeed just be that but given that she is a “Green Witch” which seems to be a new concept since I don’t think it’s ever been in the comics and this show is gonna feature the Witches Road which I don’t think was introduced until James Robinsom’s recent run on SW , I wonder if she’s this universe’s version of Dian who is The Emerald Warlock?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 9/2/2024, 3:41 PM
Spoilery? Not if you don't give a f*ck.

