AGATHA ALL ALONG Promo Art Offers Some Spoilery Teases Of What's To Come In The WANDAVISION Follow-Up

With Agatha All Along a little over two weeks away from premiering on Disney+, a huge new wave of promo art has surfaced that offers an intriguing sneak peek at what's to come in the WandaVision sequel.

So much of this is taken out of context that we can't say with any great certainty what some of the symbols or phrases mean, but something tells us those tarot cards, for example, will be a key part of this tale when Agatha Harkness assembles her new coven.

Look closely and you'll notice each of them bears the same "M" logo we saw form across Teen's mouth when he attempted to reveal his true identity to the witch.

"I remember Jac Schaeffer, saying, 'God, I'd love to write for you again,'" Kathryn Hahn recently said of how this series came to be. "We both kept saying, 'We have unfinished business' to each other at the end of WandaVision."

The Agatha All Along star added, "I got a call from Louis D'Esposito saying, 'How'd you like your own Marvel show?' - a call you never get. My heart was pounding."

You can scroll through this new promo art in the X posts below.

Marvel Studios has also released a new recap reminding us of what Agatha Harkness was up to in WandaVision. The promo ends with another look ahead at what's to come in Agatha All Along later this month.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.