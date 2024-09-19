AGATHA ALL ALONG: Rio Vidal Appears To Break The Fourth Wall In New Episode 4 Clip - SPOILERS

In a somewhat surprising move, Marvel has released a pretty revealing clip from the fourth episode of Agatha All Along. There be spoilers ahead!

By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 02:09 PM EST
With the first two episodes of Agatha All Along now streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios has decided to skip an episode 3 tease and move right on to the fourth instalment with a pretty revealing clip.

While nothing is directly spoiled outright, we will be sharing some theories/rumors relating to the footage.

The sneak peek finds Agatha and her makeshift coven - with Rio Vidal now taking the Green Witch position - arriving at a house decked out in '70s attire to begin their next trial. As the others admire themselves in the mirror, Rio wonders "what happens next?," before turning to the camera as she slinks away.

There are numerous theories relating to the character Aubrey Plaza is really playing, including Mephisto, Morgan le Fay, and Blackheart. But this fourth wall-break would seem to suggest that she is more powerful than any witch, demon or sorcerer. Maybe even some kind of... cosmic entity?

Plaza recently confirmed that there is definitely something mysterious about Miss Vidal, and believes fans are going to "go crazy" once the cat is out of the bag.

"I'm just so happy they let me play this character. I can't spoil it, but what happens, the reveal is pretty amazing. And I think for the fans especially, they're going to go crazy."

Check out the clip below, and let us know what you think.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2024, 2:03 PM
She better build that wall again, novemeber is almost here
Kurban
Kurban - 9/19/2024, 2:03 PM
Alright show of hands, how many of you watched this?
grendelthing
grendelthing - 9/19/2024, 2:33 PM
@Kurban - hand
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/19/2024, 2:34 PM
@Kurban - ✋🏼
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/19/2024, 2:41 PM
@Kurban - 🖐🏿
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/19/2024, 2:06 PM
You call it "surprising", I'd call it desperate. Are the ratings really that bad?
User Comment Image
grendelthing
grendelthing - 9/19/2024, 2:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - They aren't bad at all. RT has been climbing all day.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/19/2024, 2:28 PM
"But this fourth wall-break would seem to suggest that she is more powerful than any witch, demon or sorcerer. Maybe even some kind of... cosmic entity?"

Agatha broke the Fourth wall in the Agatha all along song.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/19/2024, 2:31 PM
@SATW42 - Yeah but that was within the fake TV show/hex reality... and it was during a musical interlude.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 2:41 PM
@SATW42 - yep

Plus her possibly being a demon could mean she could break the fourth wall aswell I feel
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/19/2024, 2:46 PM
@MarkCassidy - The episode is literally titled "Breaking the Fourth wall" lmao

But even if we operate under the hypothesis that Agatha didn't actually break the fourth wall in that episode, She-Hulk and Deadpool both break the 4th wall and neither are more powerful than any demon, witch or sorcerer. That ability doesn't equal power.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/19/2024, 2:52 PM
@SATW42 - No, but in this context, it represents Rio setting herself apart from the others, almost like an outside observer who is aware of all the events that are transpiring... "what happens next?" Her gesture to the camera suggests she knows exactly what's going to happen.

But hey, that's just my read on it... and I may or may not know what I'm talking about.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/19/2024, 2:29 PM

If Aubrey Plaza agrees to give me a tongue bath, I will give her one too.

Because I'm such a giving guy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 2:40 PM
That banner image…

User Comment Image

She doesn’t necessarily break the fourth wall in that scene but cheekily asks her comrades though I guess there’s room for interpretation.

Also no sign for Poor Ms Hart/Sharon Davies doesn’t mean good news for her fate i feel.

Anyway , decent clip imo!!.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/19/2024, 2:59 PM
I wonder why they decided to release this, because one current member of the coven is not in this clip

