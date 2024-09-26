AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Addresses [SPOILER] Mention; Says There's "Something Legitimate Underneath It"

It was Agatha Mephisto all along? Following the villain's mention in last night's episode of Agatha All Along, showrunner Jac Schaeffer has broken her silence on finally giving the MCU's devil a name...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In yesterday evening's episode of Agatha All Along, Jennifer Kale told Teen that there are rumblings Agatha Harkness exchanged her baby for the Darkhold and that Nicholas Scratch is possibly now a demon or Agent of Mephisto. 

It was a passing comment but one which instantly registered for comic book fans. Not only was this the first time Mephisto has been mentioned in the MCU, but it confirms he exists and is hopefully meant as a tease that we'll see him sooner rather than later. 

Total Film spoke with Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer and asked her to elaborate on what feels like a long-overdue payoff to all those WandaVision fan theories. 

Confirming it was a "nod and wink" to them, she then reiterated the Mephisto mention "was a nod, definitely, yes."

"So the fan theories themselves don't inform like the actual plotting that I do or that Marvel does either," Schaeffer added. "It's really more, I like to think about what is the thing people are engaging on? Like, what is the thing that's sort of lighting them up? And is it the thing that's lighting me up?"

"That's where I feel that I'm successful and my team is successful, when we can find that sweet spot of we are excited about it, it's making our brains tingle, and making us want to dress up, but it’s also having that effect on fans."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schaeffer talked more about Mephisto and teased a connection between him and Agatha. 

"With these shows, so often there is something that is at once a joke and a wink and a nod, and actually has something legitimate underneath it," she explained. "As we all know, Mephisto is a character who's very wrapped into Agatha's storyline. I mean, people have to watch, but we're always playing with the audience in that way."

We'll have to wait and see whether Mephisto factors into Agatha All Along but a cameo surely can't be off the table, even if it's just to set up what we've heard is a much larger role in Ironheart.

You can read our recap of "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials" by clicking here. We also have some major spoiler news on the true identities of the characters played by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Lock here.

