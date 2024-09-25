AGATHA ALL ALONG Merch Officially Reveals Identities Of Joe Locke And Aubrey Plaza’s MCU Characters - SPOILERS

Like WandaVision before it, Agatha All Along is one of those MCU TV shows that's bound to generate new fan theories on a weekly basis. Some of those will pan out, while others are sure to end with disappointment; today, two of the biggest mysteries have just been solved courtesy of Funko Pop packaging.

Speculation has been running rampant about the identity of Joe Locke's Teen since he was first cast. All signs have pointed to him being Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, though there are those who are convinced it's all a misdirect and that he'll eventually be outed as Nicholas Scratch, Agatha Harkness' son.

Well, it's now 100% confirmed - thanks to the back of a Funko Pop box posted by UK retailer Smyths - that Locke is indeed playing Wiccan. We also have a first look at his comic-accurate costume along with a headband that's clearly meant to pay homage to his mother, the Scarlet Witch.

This isn't a major surprise, but the true identity of Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal most certainly is. The actor let the cat out of the bag during Agatha All Along's press tour when she shared her excitement for fans to learn who she's really playing; now, we know that it's Death.

This is a major twist and, for those of you who aren't aware, the Marvel Comics version of Death is a cosmic being and Eternity's twin. She has a complicated romantic history with Thanos but few ties to witchcraft, suggesting Marvel Television has made some big changes to the character to fit this story. Much has been said about Plaza sticking around the MCU after this series concludes, and Death could be key when all those realities start dying during Incursions in the next Avengers movies.

As for why she's taken Rio's form, your guess is as good as ours right now but it's possible this version of Death is somehow in cahoots with Mephisto.

Take a look through the Instagram gallery below for a first look at Agatha All Along's take on Wiccan and Death...

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In our review of the series last week, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.