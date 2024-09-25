AGATHA ALL ALONG Merch Officially Reveals Identities Of Joe Locke And Aubrey Plaza’s MCU Characters - SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG Merch Officially Reveals Identities Of Joe Locke And Aubrey Plaza’s MCU Characters - SPOILERS

We’re not entirely sure how Marvel Studios let this happen, but new Funko Pops for Agatha All Along have revealed the shocking true identities of the characters played by Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza...

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 07:09 PM EST
Like WandaVision before it, Agatha All Along is one of those MCU TV shows that's bound to generate new fan theories on a weekly basis. Some of those will pan out, while others are sure to end with disappointment; today, two of the biggest mysteries have just been solved courtesy of Funko Pop packaging.

Speculation has been running rampant about the identity of Joe Locke's Teen since he was first cast. All signs have pointed to him being Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, though there are those who are convinced it's all a misdirect and that he'll eventually be outed as Nicholas Scratch, Agatha Harkness' son.

Well, it's now 100% confirmed - thanks to the back of a Funko Pop box posted by UK retailer Smyths - that Locke is indeed playing Wiccan. We also have a first look at his comic-accurate costume along with a headband that's clearly meant to pay homage to his mother, the Scarlet Witch.

This isn't a major surprise, but the true identity of Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal most certainly is. The actor let the cat out of the bag during Agatha All Along's press tour when she shared her excitement for fans to learn who she's really playing; now, we know that it's Death.

This is a major twist and, for those of you who aren't aware, the Marvel Comics version of Death is a cosmic being and Eternity's twin. She has a complicated romantic history with Thanos but few ties to witchcraft, suggesting Marvel Television has made some big changes to the character to fit this story. Much has been said about Plaza sticking around the MCU after this series concludes, and Death could be key when all those realities start dying during Incursions in the next Avengers movies.

As for why she's taken Rio's form, your guess is as good as ours right now but it's possible this version of Death is somehow in cahoots with Mephisto.

Take a look through the Instagram gallery below for a first look at Agatha All Along's take on Wiccan and Death...

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In our review of the series last week, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/25/2024, 7:11 PM
That's a damn good choice for Death. They need to build on her dynamic with Deadpool ASAP.
Negaduck
Negaduck - 9/25/2024, 7:12 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I completely agree
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/25/2024, 7:12 PM
OMG I LOVE THAT!!! Wiccan having a headband that’s basically just his mom’s crown in blue and with a few differences is so freaking cool and a nice little touch !!

Also I’m kinda bummed I clicked and saw Aubrey is Death but I guess it was really obvious since many here predicted it and even were teasing her maybe mentioning Thanos lol


Anyway I can’t wait to see Billy’s transformation into Wiccan and more of Aubrey Plaza of course 😏😏
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/25/2024, 7:12 PM
It’s already been leaked a while back - this isn’t anything new lol
TPO4305
TPO4305 - 9/25/2024, 7:13 PM
The Biggest unkept secret is Revealed LOL
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/25/2024, 7:15 PM
NGL That thumbnail makes my lady parts tingle.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 7:16 PM
Guess we'll never get this
User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/25/2024, 7:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - wtf that looks so real 😦
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/25/2024, 7:23 PM
I'll comeback later to read this article better when the show reveals it whenever that is.

