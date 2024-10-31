AGATHA ALL ALONG Spoilers: Here's What That Cliffhanger Means As Marvel Introduces TWO Wildly Powerful Heroes

Agatha All Along wraps up with a huge cliffhanger ending and we're now taking a closer look at that, the introduction of two incredibly powerful heroes, and what all this means for the MCU moving forward.

By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In Agatha All Along's two-episode season finale, we learn that the Witches' Road was unknowingly created by Billy Maximoff. Like his mother, Wiccan has incredible reality-altering powers which, if what we see in this series is any indication, he can't control. 

That immediately makes him one of the MCU's most powerful (and dangerous) superheroes and with Agatha Harkness serving as his mentor...well, Billy is on a path which promises to cement the teenager as a major player in this shared world. 

However, he's not the only one. 

With Agatha's help, Billy uses his powers to find Tommy Maximoff's spirit a new body. It's established fairly early on that he wasn't reincarnated the same way as Wiccan but the magician manages to find a boy who is being bullied and drowns when a prank goes wrong. 

As well as worrying that he killed that boy so his brother can live, Billy soon realises, "The people, the family, there’s no one to love him. He’s got no one." Wherever Tommy has ended up, it's certainly not the cushy life Billy found with the Kaplans. 

Agatha All Along concludes with Billy and Agatha's ghost setting off to hunt for Tommy, but where will they find the young speedster known to comic book fans as "Speed"? As you'd expect, the source material provides some clues. 

On the page, Tommy is raised in Springfield, New Jersey as the only son of Frank and Mary Shepherd, a divorced couple. His childhood isn't a happy one and it looks like Tommy will inherit that messy life - and a lot of bullies - from the boy whose body he makes his own. 

The comics didn't reveal much more than that, though we know he was unable to fully control his superspeed and eventually found himself locked up in a superhuman juvenile detention facility after destroying his school.

Broken out by the Young Avengers, Speed quickly showed the same arrogance as his uncle Pietro and didn't seem at all interested in hearing Billy's suggestion that they might be twins and the reincarnated sons of the Scarlet Witch.

Wiccan and Speed would go on to become teammates, with the latter eventually accepting their shared history and joining Billy on his quest to find their mother who, at the time, was still missing. 

When and where will this story continue in the MCU? We could easily imagine Wiccan and Agatha showing up for an episode or two of Vision, though it doesn't seem as if they'll be the focus of that story. 

Here's hoping those rumours about Jac Schaeffer helming a Scarlet Witch project are correct then...

AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Recap: Several Truths Are Revealed As Stage Is Set For [SPOILER]'s Debut
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/31/2024, 11:09 AM
I couldn't focus on the show as a whole, it just didn't draw me in, but those last 2 episodes were pretty good, even though I didn't really understand much of what was happening.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/31/2024, 11:27 AM
Hey, finale hasn’t even been out for a full day yet, You know what this site needs more of???
¡More spoilers!
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/31/2024, 11:30 AM
I haven't watched yet but couldn't help but read spoilers.

Don't know how I feel about Agatha being a ghost. I want Agatha around because I love Hahn, but is she intrinsically tied to Wiccan? Like we'll never get her interacting with other people in the MCU? That seems like kind of a bummer.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 10/31/2024, 11:44 AM
@SATW42 -
At one point she says she is still figuring out the rules of the whole ghost thing. She's hanging with Wiccan for the time being but I think she will have some freedom to be a ghost
NegativeNerd
NegativeNerd - 10/31/2024, 11:44 AM
Remember when the haters were saying this was gonna fail and they don’t care to watch this? 😂

