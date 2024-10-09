AGATHA ALL ALONG: The Coven Has A Zombie Problem In Creepy Clip From Tonight's New Episode

Episode 5 of Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ in just a few hours, and if you want a brief tease of what to expect, Marvel Studios has released a clip featuring the coven in some supernatural trouble... for a change!

After our trip back to the '70s last week, it looks like the gang will be donning some '80s-inspired gear for their next trial (Teen's, presumably). In this sneak peek, the other characters desperately search for a missing Agatha, until Teen shines his torch on the ceiling and spots what appears to be some kind of zombie.

Can we expect another rendition of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" tonight?

“Yes, there are more versions,” songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez told The Wrap. “The wonderful thing is, there’s a secret in each version that you hear. There are secrets revealed.”

“I think it’s really important to pay attention to the differences,” she went on. “What is that thing when, in legal documents, when you get, like, a red line version? You have to compare the old doc to the new doc. That’s really where the secrets come in, is like, what’s missing, what’s added, what’s changed.”

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.