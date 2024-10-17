WANDAVISION's [SPOILER] Returns In AGATHA ALL ALONG But What Does Billy's Revelation Mean For Scarlet Witch?

As we've already explained in our recap of Agatha All Along's latest episode, "Familiar By Thy Side," WandaVision's Ralph Bohner (played by Evan Peters) has finally returned to the MCU.

In the 2021 series, the X-Men franchise star showed up on Wanda and Vision's doorstep, revealing himself as Pietro Maximoff, a.k.a. Quicksilver. We soon learned that, after dying years earlier in Sokovia, Pietro's spirit entered a new body and found his sister in her sitcom reality.

Fans quickly speculated that the Multiverse might be involved, with the MCU likely to get a new Quicksilver; unfortunately, we'd eventually learn that "Ralph Bohner" was just a Westview resident Agatha Harkness had taken control of in a bid to learn more about Wanda. His backstory was all a lie.

Agatha All Along finds Ralph still in a bad way following his experiences at the hands of the Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness; now terrified of witches, he tells Billy Maximoff what it was like to be controlled by the duo and amits to regretting his past actions...including poisoning and killing Sparky the Dog, a murder Agatha took credit for (she's still guilty, of course, seeing as she controlled Ralph).

Bohner clearly no longer has powers, closing the door on Quicksilver somehow returning to the MCU beyond any future Multiversal madness.

Most interesting is the fact he mentions that Wanda is dead and The Vision has been broken down by S.W.O.R.D. for parts. This must be public knowledge, meaning the Scarlet Witch's death is known to the world and White Vision has yet to make himself known.

Later, the episode establishes that Billy already has powers - albeit ones he has little control over - and is travelling down the Witches' Road to find his brother, Tommy.

The prevailing theory until now has been that he was seeking his mother and that this would be how the Scarlet Witch would be resurrected. That means another story will have to address her status...right? Perhaps not.

When Agatha tells Billy that "every witch with a beating heart can hear you now," it may be a hint that Wanda - if she is indeed still alive after bringing Mount Wundagore down on top of herself - will be made aware her son is alive and well, albeit in a new body.

Whether we'll see the Scarlet Witch make a surprise appearance in Agatha All Along's two-part finale remains to be seen, though we'd be shocked if a reunion doesn't happen sooner rather than later. For the time being, we don't know when or where Billy and Tommy's story will continue (Vision is a possibility, though the former doesn't seem overly interested in finding his parents).

What did you think about Agatha All Along's big reveals in "Familiar By Thy Side"?