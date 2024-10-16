AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 6 Spoiler Recap: Billy's Origin Story Is Revealed Along With What He REALLY Wants

This week's episode of Agatha All Along, titled "Familiar By Thy Side," begins at the celebration of young William Kaplan's "Magick Mitzvah." His parents watch on proud as punch and he later celebrates becoming a man alongside his friends.

William enters a palm reader's tent and encounters Lilia Calderu. She sees that a long journey lies ahead of him, but the lights flicker when she notices his lifeline is broken in two (Teen, as we know him, appears in her crystal ball). She puts it down to William's coming of age but after spouting another seemingly random sentence writes that familiar sigil on a small stone and places it in his jacket pocket.

An emergency alert reveals that something strange is happening with the anomaly in Westview; everyone is ordered to head home and, while the radio plays snippets of the sitcoms we saw in WandaVision, the Hex comes down...and the car William and his parents are in crashes.

They're fine, but William dies. It's then we hear the voices of young Billy and Tommy saying goodnight to each other before the teenager wakes up and shouts, "Tommy!"

Yes, the soul of Billy Maximoff has entered William's body following his death. Interestingly, Alice Wu-Gulliver is the cop who reports to the scene. In the hospital, William/Billy - who seems to have no solid memories of either past life - can hear his parents' thoughts and, back home, lies to himself about being "William Kaplan."

Three years later and, sharing a kiss with his boyfriend, Billy confesses that he came back from the dead as something different; something more. He's compiled a dossier on what Eddie - like everyone else - has been told was an Avengers training exercise gone wrong. Minimising a YouTube video featuring Jennifer Kale, Billy shows Eddie runes in the sky and meets with someone who knows what went down in Westview.

Ralph Bohner is back! The dishevelled actor remembers everything and compares the experience of being under Wanda's control to watching yourself on TV in your own head. He's messed up and Billy hears him repeatedly saying "Please don't ask about Agatha Harkness" in his head.

Explaining how Agatha hijacked his life, Ralph recalls being her puppet and a terrible influence on Wanda's kids, Billy and Tommy (he also fesses up to poisoning Wanda and Vision's dog, Sparky). Ralph, however, believes Wanda is dead and that S.W.O.R.D. has dismantled Vision for parts.

Back at home, Billy listens to the Witches' Road song performed by Alice's mother and everything clicks into place when he researches Agatha and finds out she's the only known survivor of the Witches' Road.

After breaking into Agatha's house, we see her delusions from his side. Despite initially introducing himself as William Kaplan, he then calls himself Billy Maximoff (Lilia's sigil protected his identity both times so he's clearly William and Billy now).

In the present, Agatha rises up from the dirt shortly before Billy breaks the sigil. They catch up and she says how nice it is to see him again, praising how he survived by moving into an empty vessel. Unfortunately, his powers don't work - it seems they were triggered by anger - so Billy is left with no other choice than to continue down the Road with Agatha.

What does he want if he already has powers? Not Wanda (she chose the town over him), not Vision (he's supposedly in pieces), but his brother, Tommy.

He can sense him out there somewhere but can't find him, so by reaching the end of the Witches' Road, he intends not to resurrect the Scarlet Witch, but reunite with his twin and the teenager we know as Speed in the comics! It turns out this series was about the hunt for Tommy all along, though there's definitely a darkness in Billy not unlike his mother's...

