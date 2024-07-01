DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set To Resume Production Soon; Muse Rumored To Be The Main Villain
Origame - 1/7/2024, 3:06 PM
Josh, 2 of your 3 choices for characters you don't want to return are women. And one of them is black.

Based on what you've said previously, we have to conclude you're both racist and sexist.

Sorry, I don't make the rules 🤣
AlexCorvis - 1/7/2024, 3:31 PM
@Origame - Couldn't have said it better myself.

On top of that, I think he really phoned this one in.

I mean, he couldn't even get the list to 10 characters.
TheFinestSmack - 1/7/2024, 3:47 PM
@Origame -
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/7/2024, 3:10 PM
“And 3 We'd Rather Marvel Studios Forgets”
Umm no that’s all you. Don’t drag us into you not liking a mentally challenged man or a woman of color.
Careful you’re gonna get canceled thinking like that.
RitoRevolto - 1/7/2024, 3:11 PM
They already have the more important ones in Daredevil, Jessica, and Punisher. Bring back Ben, Claire and Bullseye's actors, if possible, and then recast the rest, Luke Cage and Danny Rand especially.
BillyBatson1000 - 1/7/2024, 3:13 PM
5. Foggy Nelson, should surely read: You can't have Daredevil withOUT Foggy Nelson?
BillyBatson1000 - 1/7/2024, 4:09 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - You're welcome.
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/7/2024, 3:16 PM
I love Elektra as female Daredevil, because it basically pays off her relationship with Matt. But in live-action, I'd rather see more of Elektra as a lethal assassin/anti-hero. Elodie Yung did a great job. I'd rather she not be recast.
Origame - 1/7/2024, 3:28 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - ...isn't it enough of a pay off that she's a hero and not a villain anymore? Why does she need to be specifically daredevil to pay off her relationship with matt?
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/7/2024, 3:17 PM
they replacing Karen with a new diverse secretary
AvalonX - 1/7/2024, 3:22 PM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - Don't give them any ideas.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/7/2024, 3:31 PM
@AvalonX - already done
tb86 - 1/7/2024, 3:25 PM
I never really minded Karen that much, but it has been a while since I have watched Daredevil. I guess I should watch it again sometime before Born Again is released.
Snow43214 - 1/7/2024, 3:28 PM
Melvin Potter was awesome.

I'd be happy if we found out he was dealing with street level hero costumes and the designer in She-Hulk (forgot his name) can design the others if he must remain
DocSpock - 1/7/2024, 3:37 PM

I have to admit, I agree with bringing most of these characters back.

No Foggy & Karen, NO PEACE!!
RolandD - 1/7/2024, 3:43 PM
@DocSpock - Agree 100%. The three of them had great chemistry together
NinnesMBC - 1/7/2024, 3:38 PM
Flawed list of priorities tbh. Rosario likely won't be back because she's busy now with Filoni as Ahsoka, which is understandable.

Less Melvin Potter can work in the long as long as he debuts as Gladiator, but Karen should appear. These "female character forced to be in the story" complains are even more forced and whiny than anything else.

Also Foggy was only "whiny" in S2 because Matt was all over the place with Elektra, he was back full supportive in S3 even when Matt was dodging him and Karen.
AC1 - 1/7/2024, 3:38 PM
Since they're now hinting that Netflix's Daredevil is canon after all, rather than resurrect Ben Urich, why not have Phil Urich take his place, inspired to become a journalist as a way of honouring his late uncle?
NinnesMBC - 1/7/2024, 3:39 PM
Vondie Curtis-Hall should be back as Ben Urich, I'd like that.
RolandD - 1/7/2024, 3:42 PM
To read your description of Foggy it’s almost as if you didn’t know that they were back in a partnership again by the end of the third season. Also, if we can ignore the death of Ben Urich, we can’ignore some of the things they had Karen do and bring back, Deborah Ann Woll. I did think it was ridiculous when she became a reporter with no experience.
Repian - 1/7/2024, 3:53 PM
The Owl to be recast.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/7/2024, 4:03 PM
It's going to be lame as hell if they try to write this off:
Makiveli21 - 1/7/2024, 4:08 PM
I would have Foggy killed off before Born Again starts. Maybe Kingpin and Bullseye got him when Daredevil blipped and Kingpin rose to power.

