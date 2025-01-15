DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN 4K Trailer Screenshots Highlight The Punisher, White Tiger, Muse, And More

The first officially released trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has earned the approval of fans - you can read our in-depth breakdown here - and we now have some 4K screenshots for you to take a closer look at.

Those of you who managed to track down a copy of the leaked D23 trailer likely won't have been too surprised by anything in this sneak peek; however, we're certainly not going to complain about getting long-overdue HD shots of characters like The Punisher, White Tiger, and Muse.

They're not the only ones showcased, of course, as we see more of Bullseye, the Man Without Fear in action, and the returning Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about their return, Charlie Cox said today, "I think of Karen and Foggy as being the heartbeat of Daredevil. Without them, nothing that Matt does really has any emotional impact. The humanity and vulnerability that they brought to those characters allows me as Matt to really delve into the darkness."

With any luck, today's trailer means Marvel Studios/Marvel Television plans to pull out all the stops hyping up Daredevil: Born Again between now and March 4 (as expected, we've also learned today that episodes will premiere weekly at 9pm ET).

In the meantime, check out these screenshots - courtesy of our friend @Cryptic4KQual - below and stay tuned for more on 'ol Hornhead's MCU return as we have it.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.