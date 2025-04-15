DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Ending Explained: The MCU's NYC Is Forever Changed In Epic Finale - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Ending Explained: The MCU's NYC Is Forever Changed In Epic Finale - SPOILERS

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, and we're taking a deep dive into "Straight to Hell," including all those big teases for what's to come in season 2 next year...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale, "Straight to Hell," sees the Man Without Fear team up with the Punisher to take on Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. 

It ultimately proves to be a losing battle as Frank Castle is captured after confronting the dirty cops who idolise him. Matt Murdock, unaware of what's become of the Punisher, realises he can't win and decides to live to fight another day. 

So, how does Daredevil: Born Again end? 

We learn that Fisk and Vanessa have literally caged their enemies beneath the Red Hook pier, including Swordsman and Frank. Vigilantes are officially made illegal in New York, and to enforce his new law, the Mayor implements martial law and a strict curfew. 

Bullseye is revealed to still be on the loose after trying and failing to kill Fisk, while a conversation between Matt and Karen Page sees the hero admit that he knows who he is now: Daredevil. With that, he gathers his allies in Josie's Bar, including Cherry, Detective Angie Kim, and a handful of good cops. 

Matt is likely considered missing after Buck tried and failed to kill him in his apartment (shortly before the AVTF blow it up), though Kirsten McDuffie receives a heads up about what's really going on in Red Hood, and Heather Glenn starts working for the Mayor. We also see a shot of Angela Del Toro, teasing the idea of her potentially donning White Tiger's pendant. 

As the episode ends, Daredevil vows to fight back against Fisk's tyrannical rule, declaring New York a "City Without Fear." 

It's quite the cliffhanger and a great way to tee up season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. With vigilantes now outlawed, that's bad news for the street-level heroes we know about (Spider-Man, for example) and those we've yet to meet. 

New York belongs to Fisk, and it's been transformed into a police state, surely meaning 'ol Hornhead will turn to some of his fellow heroes - the Defenders, for starters - for help when the series returns to Disney+ next year. 

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Season 1 Finale Includes A Must-See Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Season 1 Finale Includes A Must-See Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
Does The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Feature An Appearance From Any Of THE DEFENDERS?
Recommended For You:

Does The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Feature An Appearance From Any Of THE DEFENDERS?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/15/2025, 9:19 PM
They disney-fied it to sh#& tried to binge watch it the other day and the series as a whole (except the last episode) is not engaging sorry netflix will always be superior to this disney special daredevil
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2025, 9:32 PM
@Gabimaru - how can you dislike the cuckpin?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/15/2025, 9:48 PM
@harryba11zack - That name is unsettling perfection. I will spend much time being disappointed by the beautiful acccuracy.
theprophet
theprophet - 4/15/2025, 9:49 PM
@Gabimaru - did you even watch the finale?? There was nothing Disney fied about it
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/15/2025, 10:01 PM
@Gabimaru - Sadly after rewatching the original series it wasn't as good as I remember. Not sure why.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/15/2025, 10:10 PM
@Gabimaru - Fisk squashing that head in the finale is "Disney-fied"?

Some of you on this site spill the absolute stupidest shit sometimes.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/15/2025, 10:00 PM
It’s all right marvel you are cooking I’ll give this season a pass just hurry up with season 2, if the season arc actually includes more characters I would love Iron Fist and Jessica plus maybe a cameo from Hawkeye and Cloak &Dagger
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/15/2025, 10:03 PM
Hmm. Well, I'm definitely waiting for the S2 finale to drop before I watch even a second of the next season. We need more action next season. Like, a lot more. I was honestly expecting the street fight to end all street fights here but instead it was more of the same. Also guarantee you none of this is going to be referenced in Thunderbolts. All connected my ass.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2025, 10:14 PM
Give me a season 2 that is on par with this episode

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder