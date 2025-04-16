DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Reveals Kingpin's Plan For Red Hook And Who REALLY Killed White Tiger

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Reveals Kingpin's Plan For Red Hook And Who REALLY Killed White Tiger

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale features a couple of huge revelations, including why Wilson Fisk became New York Mayor (and what Red Hook has to do with it) and who really killed White Tiger...

Apr 16, 2025
We've already broken down the epic Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale (you can find that and more under our Daredevil tab), but there are a couple of moments we want to take a closer look at this morning. 

For starters, we finally know what the Kingpin of Crime has planned for Red Hook Pier and why becoming New York's Mayor was a crucial part of that. 

Vanessa Fisk has already been using Red Hook's free port status to launder millions. However, the Kingpin has a plan to turn those millions into billions by essentially creating his own nation state, free of any oversight from both New York and the United States Government. 

It's going to be fascinating to see how that plays out heading into season 2, as is the fact that White Tiger's killer has been revealed. Yes, it was Detective Cole North who pulled the trigger, though he later appears to get his comeuppance when Matt Murdock's apartment explodes with him inside. 

However, there have been rumblings from those who have visited Daredevil: Born Again's season 2 sets in New York that Jeremy Isaiah Earl will reprise the role, suggesting North somehow survives. 

During a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat seemed to tease the character's future beyond the finale. "No spoilers for the finale, but there are definitely some big revelations with that character that are a bit different from the comics. What we’re trying to do is tell a story about the extremes that a character believes he has to go through to be the kind of individual he believes himself to be. He thinks he is justified."

"Exploring and telling that story, we’re coming in from a very different angle. There is definitely more to come, and it’s a great example of adapting and trying new things. But we feel like there’s a lot more story to tell with that character," she added. 

Turning the heroic Detective Cole North - who goes from hunting Daredevil to becoming one of his closest allies in the comics - into a vigilante-killing dirty cop is quite a choice on Marvel Studios' part. It's also one that many fans are unhappy with. 

Let us know your thoughts on Daredevil: Born Again's latest revelations in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/16/2025, 6:46 AM
Well now it's over, it was fun but not as good as the Netflix show. Not even close. It was a pale imitation. And yet still one of the better Disney+ MCU shows (although not quite in the same league as WandaVision or even Loki).
Now onto Fantastic Four.

And in the spirit of Fantastic Four, I'm gonna direct my criticisms at four characters in particular.

Cole North - imo the best new DD character of the last 10 years. Sorry Muse, cool concept and all but Cole has more character and is actually likeable. He's DD's Jim Gordon basically. But in the show he's just a cookie cutter lackey. They did him dirty, to have him be the one that pulled the trigger on White Tiger, seriously fr bro? Don't do my man Cole like that.
At least they didn't kill him I guess. Maybe in the second season they'll show some of his backstory and what led him from being a by-the-book cop to an enforcer and maybe redeem him a little. He could be DD (And The Defenders/Marvel Knights) man on the inside perhaps.

Karen - They pussied out on doing her Born Again arc from the comics for the third time by my count, lol. Season 1's dark past wasn't it, Season 3 wasn't it and this wasn't it either. Well, I guess maybe those first two times were the same thing, so they pussied out for the second time. But they still pussied out. Twice!

Heather - So far she's been Heather in name only (much like Cole North and.. the whole show) but now she's reluctantly working for the Kingpin it seems almost comparable to the story arc of the corruption within Glenn Industries in the comics. But it's not quite there yet. Could we introduce her father (or mother even) as the CEO of Glenn Industries in the second season pls, maybe that's how Kirsten knew her in the first place from defending her father's company (or mother's company if need be).

Bullseye - Still no adamantium, maybe in the reboot huh? But worse than that, they didn't even acknowledge his Cogmium upgrade as to how he survived that fall (I'm kinda low-key hoping that Cogmium will just be another term for adamantium). Nobody in the show seems to even wonder how he survived.

Looking forward to season 2, hoping it's better. The first and last episodes of this show were markedly more enjoyable so 🤞 this is a sign of good things to come our way, a much better season 2 would certainly be appreciated.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/16/2025, 6:55 AM
Oh and Punisher? No notes.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/16/2025, 7:04 AM
@ObserverIO - I enjoyed it a lot more than you did but given the fact that season 2 will be fully developed by the people who retooled the show and did episodes 1, 8 & 9. So I think there's a decent chance season 2 will capture you more :D
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/16/2025, 7:14 AM
The whole season could have been wrapped up in one episode....mtalk about drawn out

