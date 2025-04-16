DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Reveals Kingpin's Plan For Red Hook And Who REALLY Killed White Tiger

We've already broken down the epic Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale (you can find that and more under our Daredevil tab), but there are a couple of moments we want to take a closer look at this morning.

For starters, we finally know what the Kingpin of Crime has planned for Red Hook Pier and why becoming New York's Mayor was a crucial part of that.

Vanessa Fisk has already been using Red Hook's free port status to launder millions. However, the Kingpin has a plan to turn those millions into billions by essentially creating his own nation state, free of any oversight from both New York and the United States Government.

It's going to be fascinating to see how that plays out heading into season 2, as is the fact that White Tiger's killer has been revealed. Yes, it was Detective Cole North who pulled the trigger, though he later appears to get his comeuppance when Matt Murdock's apartment explodes with him inside.

However, there have been rumblings from those who have visited Daredevil: Born Again's season 2 sets in New York that Jeremy Isaiah Earl will reprise the role, suggesting North somehow survives.

During a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat seemed to tease the character's future beyond the finale. "No spoilers for the finale, but there are definitely some big revelations with that character that are a bit different from the comics. What we’re trying to do is tell a story about the extremes that a character believes he has to go through to be the kind of individual he believes himself to be. He thinks he is justified."

"Exploring and telling that story, we’re coming in from a very different angle. There is definitely more to come, and it’s a great example of adapting and trying new things. But we feel like there’s a lot more story to tell with that character," she added.

Turning the heroic Detective Cole North - who goes from hunting Daredevil to becoming one of his closest allies in the comics - into a vigilante-killing dirty cop is quite a choice on Marvel Studios' part. It's also one that many fans are unhappy with.

Let us know your thoughts on Daredevil: Born Again's latest revelations in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.