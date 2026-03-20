DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumored To Feature A Major MCU Return - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again was originally conceived as a fresh break from Netflix's Daredevil, hence the decision to cast a new Vanessa Fisk for the Disney+ series. The creative overhaul changed that, making the show a continuation of what's come before.

Jon Bernthal reprised his role as The Punisher in Season 1, and Krysten Ritter steps back into Jessica Jones' boots for the first time since 2019 in Season 2.

The Defenders isn't exactly hailed as a classic superhero TV series, and, in many respects, it was a disappointment. However, Marvel fans remain eager to see Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist reunited on screen, something that's looking increasingly likely.

In a recent post on X, trailer and runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual responded to speculation about Iron Fist and Elektra appearing in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 by saying that, while Danny Rand does not appear this time, he is coming back.

The insider added, "You'll definitely see a certain someone by the end of the show."

Who could it be? Well, while there is a possible name floating around on social media, we aren't going to spoil it here. Still, we did recently get a pretty powerful hint, and this promises to make Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 an even bigger must-watch than it already is.

Moving forward, Marvel Television will seemingly keep its streaming projects separate from what's happening in theaters. Going down the route of making TV shows essential viewing to understand the movies didn't pay off, but we have seen that there's some leeway when it comes to characters jumping between the big and small screens.

Frank Castle will have a starring role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, and fans remain optimistic about Daredevil and the wall-crawler eventually teaming up. There are also rumours about a street-level event movie, and it could be there that the Defenders fully reassemble.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.