Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Kingpin's New Status Quo; Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Update

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Kingpin's New Status Quo; Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Update

A new Daredevil: Born Again rumor reveals what Marvel Television has planned for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime in Season 3 after he was recently spotted on the show's New York set.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Earlier this week, new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos revealed Wilson Fisk's new look. With a long white beard, the former Mayor of New York looked like he was trying to keep a low profile as he wandered around the Big Apple. 

It's no secret that Sheila Rivera becomes the new Mayor, but if Matt Murdock really is behind bars, what is the Kingpin of Crime up to as a free man in the city he once ruled over?

Well, we may have an answer to that question today, thanks to insider @MyTimeToShineH. According to the prolific leaker, "In Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, Fisk is called back to [New York] from his private Island to help Matt and Karen [Page]."

In some ways, this raises more questions than it does provide answers. Why would Fisk return from his exile to help two people he hates? Could it be because, in his absence, an even greater threat to New York steps in to take over? If so, would Daredevil really want to restore Kingpin to his throne in a case of it being better the devil you know?

That remains to be seen. Either way, making Fisk an ally to Daredevil and Karen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will certainly keep things fresh. They have worked together on the page (albeit reluctantly), and a group like The Hand could be a big enough problem to bring them together.

Heading to a different corner of the MCU for a moment, Daniel Richtman has said that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is coming soon. That's a bit of a "no sh*t, Sherlock," scoop, but there are vague rumblings on social media about it arriving tomorrow at CCXP in Mexico. 

Back to 'ol Hornhead, and Nexus Point News recently asked showrunner Dario Scardapane whether we could see characters like Elektra and Colleen Wing alongside the Defenders when the show returns next year:

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t."

"The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot. So that was my roundabout way of saying I would love to, but I’m not gonna answer specifically."

Marvel Studios has also released a breakdown of the Man Without Fear's battle with the Kingpin in this past Tuesday's episode of Daredevil: Born Again. You can watch that below. 

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 12:11 PM
"His private island" lol, I think in season 2's finale the No Kingpin protestors will be the actual heroes who save the city
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 12:13 PM
First bullseye teams up, now Kingpin teams up with daredevil? This is [frick]ing stupid
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 12:14 PM
So many idiots in charge getting paid for dog shit quality
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/25/2026, 2:19 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 6:48 PM
@bobevanz - My thoughts exactly when I watched that waste of time called Peacemaker Season 2.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/26/2026, 5:57 AM
@NinnesMBC - Peacemaker Season 2 was trash 🗑 lol
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 4/25/2026, 12:38 PM
I haven't seen an episode and I'm tired of kingpin vs daredevil saga
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/25/2026, 12:47 PM
Yeah I don’t know about a season 4 of this. Can we maybe fold in the best characters into the movies? Get some different writers/creatives on charge again? They had full control this season, no season 1 excuses and it’s been better but still some strange writing and editing choices. Good but not great
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/25/2026, 7:19 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I really couldn't pick between S1 and S2 at this point. They're pretty much the same.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/25/2026, 1:06 PM
So my one wish for the street level heroes is that Daredevil Season 3 leads into the discovery that Elektra is still alive and has been rebuilding the hand in Japan. And the Hand has been rebuilding itself in New York as well. Iron Fist discovers that The Hand has been trying to get into every country to build sleeper cells and has been having trouble in China. Jessica uses her investigative skills and learns that a large private and well funded militia known as the Ten Rings has been preventing The Hand from invading.

Xi Xialing contacts Shang Chi to tell him that The Hand are trying to get to The Great Protector as they need it's blood for their Black Sky formula and that The Hand has learned about another dragon that has been dormant for centuries that they call "Fin Fang Foom". Xi Xialing has reason to believe that this is the dragon their Father received his 10 Rings from.

This would lead into "Shang Chi and the Defenders".
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/25/2026, 1:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - Love it!! Awesome idea!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 1:16 PM
Interesting if true..

Kingpin being an apparent ally to Matt & Karen (albeit reluctantly) could be fun against a bigger threat since they have teamed up in the comics.

User Comment Image

My guess is this bigger threat they go up against is The Hand or perhaps even The Owl but we’ll see.

Also in regards to the fight we got in ep 6 (which was great imo) , it’s cool that they recreated these 2 covers…

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/25/2026, 1:22 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/25/2026, 1:32 PM
Kingpin is turning into what Joker is for Batman in the movies. Let Fisk rest for a while. This rivalry is getting overdone. DD has other rogues.

I wanna see Coyote or Mister Fear.
User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/25/2026, 3:25 PM
Can’t we have some different villains for Daredevil, there are plenty to choose from after all.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 4/25/2026, 3:34 PM
The Doomsday trailer ain’t dropping tomorrow. And even there was a trailer, it would probably not be online and folks will try to record the footage only for Disney to block them from seeing on the media. Like last time. My best guess is we ain’t getting one till SDCC.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 4/25/2026, 4:32 PM
Said it before, I'll say it again: it's time to move on from Kingpin. D'Onofrio is terrific, that goes without saying. It's not about his performance. It's about the fact that we are now at five straight seasons with Fisk as the primary villain, this most recent episode now makes the third time DD has beaten him down decisively -- and we still apparently have at least one more season with him as a major presence.

It's gotten old, IMO, and it's time to bring in a new big bad.

It doesn't even have to be a Daredevil villain. Marvel has many to choose from, and the comics are teeming with instances of heroes encounter other heroes' villains. Hell, even Kingpin wasn't originally a DD villain.

The writers need to determine what Matt/DD's arc is going to look like in future seasons, then introduce whatever villain would present the biggest obstacle to DD completing that particular arc. It can't always be Kingpin.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/25/2026, 4:52 PM
"...and Nexus Point News recently asked showrunner..."

It would be amusing if the interviewee would respond to these type of questions by by asking the interviewers questions that we know "they" can't answer without causing them problems.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 5:12 PM
I agree that they should move on from Kingpin as the main villain (for atleast a bit) but that doesn’t me imo that they can’t have him in some other role like this rumor suggests…

Having him be a reluctant ally to Matt & Karen against some other foe as seems to be the case is something the comics have done a few times now and would be new territory for the show aswell in regards to his relationship with those characters.

Anyway , I have a feeling that the Hand is the big villain of this season and I would love if it’s being led by Ikari!!.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 6:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Only big change they would have to do is remove Bullseye from Ikari's origin, he's tied with it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 9:29 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep

You could have The Hand after their last encounter with Matt realizing they need someone equal if not better to combat him thus they create Ikari.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/26/2026, 2:08 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah that's one part of Ikari's origins, the right counter to Daredevil. It's the other aspect of how they made him wear his dad's boxing colors to tick him off that I'm not sure The Hand would know, but it could be in the grand scheme a minor detail that can be omitted.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 11:06 AM
@NinnesMBC - maybe they could via research but we’ll see
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 4/25/2026, 6:45 PM
Why can't Marvel do something that is not a plot ripped from comics? Create something new instead of a bastardized version of a comic book.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has flopped. Just end it. Have all the characters assemble for a fight and they all fall into a sewer where they are taken into a water treatment plant and are recycled into drinking water.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 6:59 PM
"If so, would Daredevil really want to restore Kingpin to his throne in a case of it being better the devil you know?"

Just imagining that kind of dilemma of a storyline is enough to make me excited to see it unfold. It's bold and unique, I hope it is something close to that.
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 4/26/2026, 9:06 AM
fisk returning to New York to team up with Matt to stop a Mamdani type villain. I see the vision.

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