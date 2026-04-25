Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Kingpin's New Status Quo; Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Update

Earlier this week, new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos revealed Wilson Fisk's new look. With a long white beard, the former Mayor of New York looked like he was trying to keep a low profile as he wandered around the Big Apple.

It's no secret that Sheila Rivera becomes the new Mayor, but if Matt Murdock really is behind bars, what is the Kingpin of Crime up to as a free man in the city he once ruled over?

Well, we may have an answer to that question today, thanks to insider @MyTimeToShineH. According to the prolific leaker, "In Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, Fisk is called back to [New York] from his private Island to help Matt and Karen [Page]."

In some ways, this raises more questions than it does provide answers. Why would Fisk return from his exile to help two people he hates? Could it be because, in his absence, an even greater threat to New York steps in to take over? If so, would Daredevil really want to restore Kingpin to his throne in a case of it being better the devil you know?

That remains to be seen. Either way, making Fisk an ally to Daredevil and Karen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will certainly keep things fresh. They have worked together on the page (albeit reluctantly), and a group like The Hand could be a big enough problem to bring them together.

Heading to a different corner of the MCU for a moment, Daniel Richtman has said that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is coming soon. That's a bit of a "no sh*t, Sherlock," scoop, but there are vague rumblings on social media about it arriving tomorrow at CCXP in Mexico.

Back to 'ol Hornhead, and Nexus Point News recently asked showrunner Dario Scardapane whether we could see characters like Elektra and Colleen Wing alongside the Defenders when the show returns next year:

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t." "The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot. So that was my roundabout way of saying I would love to, but I’m not gonna answer specifically."

Marvel Studios has also released a breakdown of the Man Without Fear's battle with the Kingpin in this past Tuesday's episode of Daredevil: Born Again. You can watch that below.

A classic comics moment 👊



Executive producer Sana Amanat and showrunner Dario Scardapane break down Daredevil and Fisk's fight scene in #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2. Stream now only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/5hC4bfTEKw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 24, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.