Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 [Spoiler] Fight Scene Details Revealed; Netflix Villains To Return (Exclusive)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 [Spoiler] Fight Scene Details Revealed; Netflix Villains To Return (Exclusive)

We have some exclusive details on a major fight scene that's been shot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, along with details on villains from the Netflix series who are now set to return to the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again star Mike Colter recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Season 3, and inadvertently confirmed that Matt Murdock is, at some point, going to end up behind bars.

With Charlie Cox rocking a beard and various clues littered in recent interviews, that didn't exactly come as a huge surprise to many fans. Plus, with two episodes of Season 2 left, there are surely still plenty of big twists and turns left before we reach what may be the show's take on "The Devil in Cell-Block D."

We've received some intriguing new details from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's New York set today, starting with intel on a prison fight scene (Cox alluded to this recently, when he talked about being involved in a battle that didn't include his glasses or costume). In that, it's said Matt fights members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, who are also imprisoned alongside the vigilante.

With the Mayor Fisk storyline set to wrap up in Season 2, it seems those corrupt, violent cops will also have to pay for their crimes. 

We can also exclusively reveal that the Irish Mafia, known as the "Kitchen Irish: in Daredevil Season 2 on Netflix, are also set to serve as antagonists in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. The Punisher killed most of the gang in the original show's second year, so we wouldn't necessarily bet on its ranks including any familiar faces. 

This story does fall under the "rumour" category for now, but if the Disney+ series is taking us behind bars with Matt, the Defenders patrolling the streets of New York in his absence now makes a little more sense. So does Daredevil being missing from this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

During a recent interview with Nexus Point News, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about Season 3 and said, "You know, there are people who who are like, 'Oh God, Matt and Fisk,' but I actually feel that Matt and Fisk are getting closer and closer together as time goes by, in terms of, if you look at where they both end up at the end of Season 2, it’s easy to kind of start thinking about." 

"Their battles are more revealing of who they are, and I think that they’re heading towards that set of revelations getting sorely tested, not exactly by each other," he teased, adding, "Season 3, I think people will enjoy very much, and you will see some familiar faces."

Stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again as we have it.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2026, 3:39 PM
Good lord, we haven't even finished Season 2 by a few weeks...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2026, 3:46 PM
Netflix villain? You mean Feige ?
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/22/2026, 3:59 PM
Just watched episode 6 and my what a mess. Yes, it’s got all the characters, even a bit of back story and a few fight scenes but if really didn’t seem very well put together. For example Jessica’s strength disappeared at the end of the fight scene but then we just moved onto another scene… where did she go, surely this needed a few words between her and Matt before they parted company?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/22/2026, 4:02 PM
@Spike101 - Everything in this show is rushed to hell and the editing sucks
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/22/2026, 4:02 PM
This show is a hollow shell of itself. Feels like a parody of the Netflix show.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/22/2026, 4:13 PM
@FireGunn - I agree it’s really not a patch on the Netflix shows still.

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