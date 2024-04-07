DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photo Reveals That Ayelet Zurer Will Return As Vanessa Fisk After All

It seems the decision to recast Vanessa Fisk for Daredevil: Born Again was reversed during the creative overhaul, as a new set photo reveals that Ayelet Zurer will reprise the role after all...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Just in case there were still any doubts that the major Daredevil: Born Again creative overhaul that was implemented during the strikes basically revamped the Disney+ revival as "season 4" of the Netflix show, a supporting character from the original series will now be played by the same actor after initially being recast.

We got word that Better Call Saul and Mr. Robot actress Sandrine Holt had been cast as Vanessa Fisk in Born Again last March, but a new photo from the set has now revealed that Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel) will return as the Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) beloved wife.

Zurer shared an article about her recasting shortly after the news broke, adding the caption: "Sad to not take part. But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio’s biggest fan."

Check out the photo below.

Zurer's return follows the decision to bring back Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show was not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes (a recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9, possibly 6, before taking a mid-season break), but the fact that the show has only wrapped the first part of its season suggests that it may be sticking to the initial episode count.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.

LSHF
LSHF - 4/7/2024, 2:13 PM
Excellent! Now I'm looking forward to this even more.

Evansly
Evansly - 4/7/2024, 2:14 PM
Awesome! I remember there being a scheduling conflict before.

Glad they got her back
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/7/2024, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/7/2024, 2:15 PM
This is some legit good news. I'm sure Miss Holt would've done a good job, but there was no reason for recasting in the first place.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/7/2024, 2:38 PM
@asherman93 - Scheduling conflicts, at the time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2024, 2:42 PM
@asherman93 - apparently it was scheduling conflicts

She was shooting a show back in Israel at the time.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 4/7/2024, 2:17 PM
Oh shell yeah
Polaris
Polaris - 4/7/2024, 2:19 PM
Great news
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/7/2024, 2:21 PM
This creative reboot was the best thing to happen
LSHF
LSHF - 4/7/2024, 2:25 PM
I wonder who's going to stitch up Matt?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2024, 2:43 PM
@LSHF - I know some had issues with how prevalent she got but I would like Claire back

I liked her and Rosario did great imo.

User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 4/7/2024, 2:31 PM
JUSTICEEEEEEE
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 2:35 PM
I do wonder what role she will play beyond his wife. Remember in season 3 she was practically orchestrating certain events and Wilson was letting her do her thing. I wonder if she will basically be ordering the hits this time around while Fisk plays politician.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/7/2024, 2:38 PM
Wow! They're really showing commitment. 👹
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/7/2024, 2:44 PM
Cool, no Elektra is still a blow though.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/7/2024, 2:45 PM
Now we just need Claire Temple back. Her exit on Luke Cage season 2 was very unceremonious.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2024, 2:50 PM
Sweet!!.

I’m sure Sandrine Holt would have done well in the role but Ayelet just is now synonymous to Vincent’s Fisk imo so I’m glad they are back together again , they had good chemistry imo.

User Comment Image

That relationship just brought out a different side of both characters in that it showed Fisk’s more loving & caring side while it brought out Vanessa’s ruthlessness as she became more entrenched in the underworld.

Can’t wait to see them both on screen again!!.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/7/2024, 2:51 PM
Nice. Also, D'Onofrio is awesome.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/7/2024, 2:54 PM
This is shaping up nicely.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 4/7/2024, 2:54 PM
Cool, but get it right the first time. Don't recast unnecessarily, and f*ck around with people's careers.
Order66
Order66 - 4/7/2024, 3:00 PM
Great news! Now that Netflix is canon everyone needs to be brought back to keep the canon going.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2024, 3:01 PM
Do we know if Michael Gandolfini’s character or Nikki M James’s Kirsten McDuffie are still around or were they a victim of the creative overhaul aswell?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/7/2024, 3:09 PM
A ZIONIST /s

