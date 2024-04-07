DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photo Reveals That Ayelet Zurer Will Return As Vanessa Fisk After All

Just in case there were still any doubts that the major Daredevil: Born Again creative overhaul that was implemented during the strikes basically revamped the Disney+ revival as "season 4" of the Netflix show, a supporting character from the original series will now be played by the same actor after initially being recast.

We got word that Better Call Saul and Mr. Robot actress Sandrine Holt had been cast as Vanessa Fisk in Born Again last March, but a new photo from the set has now revealed that Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel) will return as the Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) beloved wife.

Zurer shared an article about her recasting shortly after the news broke, adding the caption: "Sad to not take part. But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio’s biggest fan."

Check out the photo below.

Zurer's return follows the decision to bring back Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show was not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes (a recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9, possibly 6, before taking a mid-season break), but the fact that the show has only wrapped the first part of its season suggests that it may be sticking to the initial episode count.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.