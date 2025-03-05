DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler Discussion And Poll - How Would You Rate The Latest MCU TV Series?

By now, you've surely read our thoughts on Daredevil: Born Again, but it's time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's loyal readers, to chime in with your star rating. And yes, we're getting into spoilers...

By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2025 03:03 PM EST
The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ last night and it's quickly become clear that everyone has an opinion on the latest Marvel Television series.

Some fans are struggling to forgive Marvel Studios for killing Foggy Nelson, while others are positively overjoyed to finally see the Man Without Fear where he belongs in the MCU. There are still seven episodes to go but now feels like a good time to get your thoughts on the show's debut.

ComicBookMovie.com has the most vocal - and outspoken - comments section you'll find on any website, With that in mind, we've no doubt you all have plenty to say about how things are going for Daredevil: Born Again so far. 

During a recent interview with Collider, Charlie Cox talked about the pivotal episode 2 moment that saw Matt Murdock give in to his inner rage. 

"Whatever that is, it's a never-ending battle. I don't think there is a happy medium for him to ever find," the actor said of that brutal fight with the cops. "I think what's different, what's becoming clear to Matt, is the awareness of that idea. If he decides or tries to deny one part of himself, he may be successful on the surface, but fundamentally, he cannot change who he is, and who he is is two people essentially."

"So, I would say that what happens at the end of [Episode] 2 is a hybrid because he's not suiting up. He's not going out looking for trouble; he is responding to a threat, and he's fighting for his life," Cox continued. "The problem is when Matt Murdock fights for his life, it looks and feels a lot like Daredevil, and it's probably the small catalyst that will take us to him refinding the darker self that Fisk so rightly points to."

Cast your votes in the poll below and then head to the comments section to share all your spoiler thoughts on the two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/5/2025, 3:38 PM
8.5/10 so far with Netflix being a 9/10. Sure Born Again will inch closer as the season progresses.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/5/2025, 3:44 PM
Really enjoyed the first two episodes. We will see how it lives up to the Netflix legacy as it continues.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 3:50 PM
finally an opinion for (I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching)

joshy boy, you...you've been reading my comments on MarkCassidy's poll articles.


User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/5/2025, 3:55 PM
Four Stars. Yeah, the writing wasn't perfect and some of the sets looked way too familiar, but overall I loved this. Matt's at his best when he's fighting with his demons.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/5/2025, 3:55 PM
5 star return to Marvel’s best show and character
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/5/2025, 4:01 PM
Thinking about ducking out and just waiting till it's all wrapped up then see from the overall response from real human people before committing, those 2 episodes were a struggle to sit through. Don't want this Disney crap to stain my liking of Charlie's Daredevil. It's bad enough what they've done with the Kingpin.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2025, 4:09 PM
I didn't like verbose nature of the OG series and how they danced around the F word. Super lean on the dialogue and the story moves fast. Out of the gate 9/10. Sounds like there's some crazy stuff on the way so I'm really excited.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 4:10 PM
I have liked it so far….

Foggy’s death seemed like a given since he had barely been in the marketing of the show but still doesn’t mean it wasn’t impactful because it was as that entire opening sequence which was very well executed imo.

The show very much has the feel of the Netflix show while also having its own identity now being an official part of the MCU

I’m enjoying the new characters for the most part and the action is really fun when it’s there.
Fares
Fares - 3/5/2025, 4:13 PM
I suggest using descriptions instead of stars or numbers for future polls, I can never quite quantify my experience with something that way.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 3/5/2025, 4:14 PM
Liked it enough so far. My assumption is that they pulled a 'Devil in Cell Block D' with Franklin but if that proves not to be the case then my opinion drops.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/5/2025, 5:03 PM
Really wanted to go with a 4.5/5.0

Nerd grip: The CGI is the only thing I had a few issues with. Like, did the smoke really need to be CGI for the fight sequence? lol
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 3/5/2025, 5:05 PM
It's rough. Bad CGI, big plot holes. No idea how people are eating it up. Next.

