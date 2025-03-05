DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler Discussion And Poll - How Would You Rate The Latest MCU TV Series?

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ last night and it's quickly become clear that everyone has an opinion on the latest Marvel Television series.

Some fans are struggling to forgive Marvel Studios for killing Foggy Nelson, while others are positively overjoyed to finally see the Man Without Fear where he belongs in the MCU. There are still seven episodes to go but now feels like a good time to get your thoughts on the show's debut.

During a recent interview with Collider, Charlie Cox talked about the pivotal episode 2 moment that saw Matt Murdock give in to his inner rage.

"Whatever that is, it's a never-ending battle. I don't think there is a happy medium for him to ever find," the actor said of that brutal fight with the cops. "I think what's different, what's becoming clear to Matt, is the awareness of that idea. If he decides or tries to deny one part of himself, he may be successful on the surface, but fundamentally, he cannot change who he is, and who he is is two people essentially."

"So, I would say that what happens at the end of [Episode] 2 is a hybrid because he's not suiting up. He's not going out looking for trouble; he is responding to a threat, and he's fighting for his life," Cox continued. "The problem is when Matt Murdock fights for his life, it looks and feels a lot like Daredevil, and it's probably the small catalyst that will take us to him refinding the darker self that Fisk so rightly points to."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.