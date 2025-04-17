DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stunt Coordinator Reveals Awesome New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The Finale

Daredevil: Born Again's first season wrapped up earlier this week, and it did so in an explosive, bloody fashion. Heads were crushed, martial law was enacted, and The Punisher was unleashed for some of the MCU's most badass action scenes.

Today, Stunt Coordinator Philip J Silvera has shared some awesome behind-the-scenes photos and footage from "Straight to Hell." Those showcase the Man Without Fear's team-up with Frank Castle and The Punisher's clash with the dirty cops who worship him.

Silvera previously worked on Netflix's Daredevil and, when the creative overhaul happened, new showrunner Dario Scardapane brought him back to ensure this revival kicked plenty of butt.

The veteran stuntman also served as Second Unit Director on Daredevil: Born Again and recently talked to The Credits about how he approaches action scenes when dealing with a blind superhero.

"There’s always a different way we approach each of the characters. Charlie has input, obviously, on how he does things, the writers, but also, it’s just the character from the books," he explained. "Matt Murdock is blind, and yes, Daredevil is blind, but he has a sense of how he sees things differently."

"When we engage people, it’s not so much that he’s trying to find them, it’s leaning into his sensism in how we design the combat." Silvera continued. "He tastes blood in the air. We lean into those scenarios."

Check out these newly revealed Daredevil: Born Again set photos in the Instagram gallery below.

Silvera also recently shared a video revealing how the pilot's awesome one-shot fight between Daredevil and Bullseye was created. The equivalent of one of Daredevil's hallway fight scenes, albeit on a grander scale, it kicked off Daredevil: Born Again with a bang.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.