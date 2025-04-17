DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stunt Coordinator Reveals Awesome New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The Finale

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stunt Coordinator Reveals Awesome New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The Finale

Daredevil: Born Again Stunt Coordinator Philip J Silvera has shared some awesome new behind-the-scenes footage and photos from the season 1 finale, highlighting the Man Without Fear and The Punisher...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again's first season wrapped up earlier this week, and it did so in an explosive, bloody fashion. Heads were crushed, martial law was enacted, and The Punisher was unleashed for some of the MCU's most badass action scenes.

Today, Stunt Coordinator Philip J Silvera has shared some awesome behind-the-scenes photos and footage from "Straight to Hell." Those showcase the Man Without Fear's team-up with Frank Castle and The Punisher's clash with the dirty cops who worship him. 

Silvera previously worked on Netflix's Daredevil and, when the creative overhaul happened, new showrunner Dario Scardapane brought him back to ensure this revival kicked plenty of butt. 

The veteran stuntman also served as Second Unit Director on Daredevil: Born Again and recently talked to The Credits about how he approaches action scenes when dealing with a blind superhero. 

"There’s always a different way we approach each of the characters. Charlie has input, obviously, on how he does things, the writers, but also, it’s just the character from the books," he explained. "Matt Murdock is blind, and yes, Daredevil is blind, but he has a sense of how he sees things differently."

"When we engage people, it’s not so much that he’s trying to find them, it’s leaning into his sensism in how we design the combat." Silvera continued. "He tastes blood in the air. We lean into those scenarios."

Check out these newly revealed Daredevil: Born Again set photos in the Instagram gallery below. 

Silvera also recently shared a video revealing how the pilot's awesome one-shot fight between Daredevil and Bullseye was created. The equivalent of one of Daredevil's hallway fight scenes, albeit on a grander scale, it kicked off Daredevil: Born Again with a bang. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Officially Announces Season 2 Premiere Date
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Officially Announces Season 2 Premiere Date
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season Finale Promo Released Along With New Funko And Marvel Legends Figures
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season Finale Promo Released Along With New Funko And Marvel Legends Figures

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 4/17/2025, 5:21 AM
Lol 👈🏻👉🏻👆🏻👇🏻
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/17/2025, 5:25 AM
@Batmandalorian - haha must have been a prostate doctor in his past life.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/17/2025, 5:21 AM
Punisher was EVERYTHING in the finale. Jon Bernthal is simply amazing.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/17/2025, 5:27 AM
@kylo0607 - He brought a lot but his grunting [frick]ed me off tbh.

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/17/2025, 5:36 AM
@theBlackSquare - He's always grunted, this wasn't anything new.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/17/2025, 6:04 AM
@kylo0607 - You're right, I don't know why I snagged on it so much. Perhaps the slo-mo? A slightly pointless critique on my end anyway...

Rate Bernthal. Looking forward to seeing him in the new Nolan flick. No doubt gonna stab some mythical bitches right up.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 4/17/2025, 5:34 AM
Sweet finale, Bernthal will forever be the best punisher imo.

Only critique I had was during that brawl in the apartment, why was all of his sequence in slow motion? And when it kept cutting back to Daredevil his action was relatively normal in speed. The back and forth kind of took me out of it. I'd be interested to know that choice in editing. Otherwise...killer!
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/17/2025, 5:37 AM
@Conquistador - Yeah weird editing but I agree that Berthnal is the punisher there is no other.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder