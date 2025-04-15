DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Season 1 Finale Includes A Must-See Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios has always delivered must-see post-credits scenes, though they have been a little hit-or-miss during the Multiverse Saga (as we explained in a feature earlier this week).

Daredevil: Born Again thankfully delivers a satisfying stinger, revealing what becomes of The Punisher after he's captured by Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. As we explained earlier this evening, he and the Kingpin's other enemies are kept in cages beneath Red Hook's pier, but that was never going to stop Frank Castle for long.

In the post-credits scene, the vigilante gets talking to one of the AVTF cops guarding him and manages to find something they have in common. The guy is a fanboy, so it's not exactly surprising when he jumps at the chance to shake The Punisher's hand.

With that, Frank takes the opportunity to break his arm and grab the keys he needs to free himself. We don't see what comes next, leaving us with one of two possibilities: either The Punisher manages to break himself and his fellow captives out, or he's recaptured by the AVTF.

Either way, we expect this story to continue in the upcoming Punisher "Special Presentation" and then in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently teased. "It's so exciting."

"Bernthal is a generational actor. He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out," he continued. "Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular."

"The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever," Winderbaum concluded.

We'll see where things go from here, but The Punisher's MCU future looks bright...and suitably violent. Frank's reunion with Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again's finale is fun, but when he sets his sights on Mayor Fisk, it promises to be even more explosive.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.