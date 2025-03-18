DAREDEVIL Star [SPOILER] Returns With A New Look In Latest DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos

Filming on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has resumed in New York and we have a first look at Deborah Ann Woll's return as Karen Page! Like Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, she appears to be keeping a low profile by disguising herself with a red wig.

At this point, it seems safe to assume that both Matt and Karen are fugitives being hunted by Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Earlier today, we told you about rumours that season 2 will see the Man Without Fear attempting to assemble a team to take down the Kingpin of Crime, leading to speculation about a Defenders reunion. Given directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's history with Moon Knight, perhaps Jake Lockley will make a surprise appearance?

Jessica Jones and Echo remain the most likely possibilities, though, and we don't anticipate seeing any characters who are that noteworthy in set photos. Then again, paparazzi shots from season 1 spoiled the returns of The Punisher and Bullseye, along with Foggy Nelson's death.

Karen wasn't initially set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again and has so far only appeared in the premiere. Chances are she'll be back for the finale, particularly as we know Marvel Television reshot episodes 8 and 9.

You can take a closer look at Woll's return as Karen in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 below.

Charlie Cox was recently enlisted to write the foreword for the Daredevil: Born Again graphic novel and, while we won't be publishing the full thing here (you'll have to pick up a copy of the book itself for that), we do have an excerpt to share with you:

"Having won this role of a lifetime, l immediately asked my new bosses at Marvel for guidance in terms of research and was promptly given a Marvel Unlimited account that, as it suggests, gives you access to nearly the entire back catalog of Marvel comics - fifty years of incredible Daredevil history, at my fingertips. With the login details came a short list of essential reading. Top of that list was Born Again. Over the next few months - alongside fight training, muscle building, accent work, visual-impairment consultations and basic lawyer research - I made my way through countless Daredevil issues, hooked from the very beginning. I began with everything Frank Miller, then jumped back to the character's inception with Stan Lee and Bill Everett. I am loathe to single any out - but along with Born Again and Man Without Fear, I loved Daredevil: Yellow, Guardian Devil, End of Days and, of course, the spellbinding run in the early 2000s from Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev." "I could never claim to have been the sort of fan who picked up his first comic as soon as l was old enough to read, alas. But I fell in love with these books, and bringing Matt Murdock to life on-screen has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.