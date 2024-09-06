MCU Street-Level Rumor Roundup: DEFENDERS Reunion, The Punisher's Future, And Next Daredevil Team-Ups

Thanks to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, we have some exciting rumours about Marvel Studios' plans for its street-level superheroes.

Before we get into the juicy stuff, the scooper shares a small update on plans for Hawkeye season 2. He reveals that one of the main ideas right now is for Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop to have a much larger role in the series. However, it's only "in development" and not officially greenlit.

As for Daredevil, the MCU's Man Without Fear will supposedly become "a gateway to new stories for street superheroes." Some of the possibilities being considered for future projects are team-ups with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and Florence Pugh's Black Widow.

Before that happens, we have two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again to look forward to; Bullseye and The Punisher are both going to appear in season 2 if this report is to be believed, with Frank Castle's role set to be much larger in that next batch of episodes.

Back to Bullseye and he will reportedly do something to make Matt Murdock "very, very angry."

Elaborating on that, Perez says, "[Matt will] be pushed to the brink further than he had been in the Netflix show because of the threat of Muse coming to New York, Fisk as Mayor, vigilantes being outlawed, and Matt being attacked from every direction of his life because of these storylines."

He adds, "Back-to-basics street-level stories will be something we will be able to appreciate in the coming years from Marvel. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again were just the beginning of a much bigger story arc that will be further explored once Secret Wars is out of the way."

While he doesn't believe that's Marvel Knights, there are plans for a Defenders-style team-up and, guess what, it may include some familiar faces: Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

"Yes, Marvel Studios’ want all three to come back," Perez claims. "However, their roles will vary depending on the character, with the most significant change being applied to Danny Rand."

Giving the Defenders another shot is an intriguing move on Marvel's part, especially when the characters could so easily be recast. Still, taking advantage of their history is no bad thing and, given how fans have embraced Daredevil, there's no reason to believe they won't do the same for this trio.

