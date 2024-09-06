MCU Street-Level Rumor Roundup: DEFENDERS Reunion, The Punisher's Future, And Next Daredevil Team-Ups

We have another MCU rumour roundup for you, but this one focuses on the street-level corner of this shared world, including plans for Daredevil, an idea to reunite the original Defenders, and more...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Thanks to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, we have some exciting rumours about Marvel Studios' plans for its street-level superheroes. 

Before we get into the juicy stuff, the scooper shares a small update on plans for Hawkeye season 2. He reveals that one of the main ideas right now is for Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop to have a much larger role in the series. However, it's only "in development" and not officially greenlit. 

As for Daredevil, the MCU's Man Without Fear will supposedly become "a gateway to new stories for street superheroes." Some of the possibilities being considered for future projects are team-ups with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and Florence Pugh's Black Widow. 

Before that happens, we have two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again to look forward to; Bullseye and The Punisher are both going to appear in season 2 if this report is to be believed, with Frank Castle's role set to be much larger in that next batch of episodes. 

Back to Bullseye and he will reportedly do something to make Matt Murdock "very, very angry."

Elaborating on that, Perez says, "[Matt will] be pushed to the brink further than he had been in the Netflix show because of the threat of Muse coming to New York, Fisk as Mayor, vigilantes being outlawed, and Matt being attacked from every direction of his life because of these storylines."

He adds, "Back-to-basics street-level stories will be something we will be able to appreciate in the coming years from Marvel. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again were just the beginning of a much bigger story arc that will be further explored once Secret Wars is out of the way."

While he doesn't believe that's Marvel Knights, there are plans for a Defenders-style team-up and, guess what, it may include some familiar faces: Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. 

"Yes, Marvel Studios’ want all three to come back," Perez claims. "However, their roles will vary depending on the character, with the most significant change being applied to Danny Rand."

Giving the Defenders another shot is an intriguing move on Marvel's part, especially when the characters could so easily be recast. Still, taking advantage of their history is no bad thing and, given how fans have embraced Daredevil, there's no reason to believe they won't do the same for this trio. 

As always, let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

Spike101
Spike101 - 9/6/2024, 4:11 PM
I’d love to see the Netflix Defenders back again, but they do need to do some work on Finn Jones version of IronFist. But what I would really want more than anything is to see Elektra and Stick again who were truly superb.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/6/2024, 4:13 PM
@Spike101 - Yessss! Elektra & Stick would be amazing... find a way to bring stick back from the dead
Spike101
Spike101 - 9/6/2024, 4:48 PM
@Shmokey20 - yes that might take a bit of artistic license as he was well and truly dead. I can but wish though.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/6/2024, 4:12 PM
Man I hope Marvel has some kind of Marvel Knights project in the works to give street-level heroes more focus.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/6/2024, 4:12 PM
I LOVE THIS NEWS! Bring everyone back! Now that the Netflix Marvel shows are canon it makes sense to bring everyone back!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/6/2024, 4:38 PM
@Shmokey20 - cloak and dagger too!
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/6/2024, 4:39 PM
@JFerguson - I really hope the Hulu MCU shows end up being canon! Like cloak & dagger & The Runaways!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 4:17 PM
Idk how much more of a bigger role Kate would have in a Hawkeye season given she was co-lead in the first one unless she just takes over the mantle completely so Clint can finally retire with his family in peace.

User Comment Image

Also I think in regards to DD and Bullseye doing something that’s gonna make Matt very angry , going by the set pics I think Karen or Foggy are not long for this world (my moneys on the latter).
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/6/2024, 4:18 PM
Mark Ruffalo Danny Rand, please. The character needs an entire overhaul, actor included.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/6/2024, 4:31 PM
@FireandBlood - different situations. Ed Norton was being a control freak instead of playing ball with marvel. Finn Jones was handed terrible scripts, not enough time to train martial arts, and a terrible show runner
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/6/2024, 4:37 PM
They can black bolt him
Gambito
Gambito - 9/6/2024, 4:19 PM
I don’t want anyone recast bring back fin jones otherwise why even bother with a defenders “reunion “ just keep frank and Jessica
JDL
JDL - 9/6/2024, 4:51 PM
@Gambito - Hey I liked Mike Colter as Luke Cage ! AS far as Finn Jones goes yeah it's too late for him. He's ok as an actor but but not as a martial artist.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/6/2024, 4:24 PM
There we go @joshwilding

I give you points for posting rumors from an actual reliable source. Keep it up!
Skestra
Skestra - 9/6/2024, 4:45 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I have to concur. More of this please, Josh! 👍
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 4:30 PM
Also yes please to all 3 of the other Defenders coming back!!.

I especially want Finn Jones to be given another shot since he had shown in his Netflix run that he wasn’t the issue with that portrayal of Danny which itself got better as it went along for the most part imo as he went through his arc.

Dudes in great shape now and has shown he’s willing to train with a proper schedule & such that he asked for before Iron Fist & LC S2.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/6/2024, 4:34 PM
Just a few years back Marvel was willing to let fox keep Daredevil in exchange for big plans for Silver Surfer. Now, they have big plans for street level but have all but abandoned their cosmic side.

Guardians is over and captain marvel is a damaged franchise. Unless Josh has an “MCU cosmic level rumor roundup” up his sleeves
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/6/2024, 4:35 PM
I wouldn’t mind seeing a street level version of The New Warriors so we can get some retro 90’s hero’s like this guy

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/6/2024, 4:40 PM
@BruceWayng - I remrmber buying that issue.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/6/2024, 4:55 PM
Netflix Iron Fist and bootleg Defenders are coming back?

User Comment Image
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/6/2024, 4:59 PM
Netflix's Luke Cage & Iron Fist were terrible.

View Recorder