Riri Williams Co-creator Says Marvel Didn't Pay Him Anything For IRONHEART Disney+ Series

When characters or storylines created by comic book writers and artists appear in Marvel films or series, the original creators are typically compensated with a one-time payment rather than ongoing royalties.

This compensation is generally modest, often cited as being around $5,000, and usually comes with an invite to the project’s red carpet premiere (sorry, Rob Liefeld).

It's a gesture of goodwill on Marvel's part as often times, the company brings in artists and writers on "work-for-hire" agreements, and any characters, places, or other intellectual property created end up being owned by Marvel Comics and not the artists and writers.

This payout is frequently viewed more as a symbolic gesture than true compensation—an unspoken nod to the creator’s contribution, rather than a share proportionate to the massive profits these adaptations often earn.

For instance, Ed Brubaker was paid more for his cameo appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier than he was for actually creating the character.

Jim Starlin said Warner Bros. and DC paid him more for KGBeast's appearance in Batman v Superman than what Marvel paid him for all the (up till then) appearances of Thanos, Gamora, and Drax.

Still, for many, the small payout from Marvel is viewed as, 'well, something is better than nothing.'

Adding fuel to this ongoing discussion, Mike Deodato Jr., the acclaimed artist who co-created Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, alongside writer Brian Michael Bendis in 2016's Iron Man Vol. 3 #7, has revealed that he has not received any compensation for the upcoming Ironheart television series.

Taking to Instagram, Deodato expressed his pride in seeing his creation realized on screen. "As a comic book artist, there are few feelings more satisfying than seeing a character you helped create come to life on the big screen," he wrote, highlighting his excitement at a preview scene featuring a moment he originally illustrated.

However, his enthusiasm was tempered by a stark commentary on creator compensation. "But as much as I celebrate this moment, there's a bitter edge to it. You see, while Marvel has built an empire worth billions on the backs of its creators, the compensation model hasn't kept pace with the success," Deodato stated.

While acknowledging his own standing as a well-compensated artist within the industry, Deodato emphasized the broader principle at stake. "It's not about me. It's about the principle. When a character you poured your heart into helps fuel the engine of a multi-billion-dollar machine, a small share of that success feels only fair," he argued.

Deodato further articulated the sentiment shared by many creators, stating, "Creators don't ask for billions or even millions. Just a nod, a bit of recognition, and a share that reflects the contribution they've made. It's not just good ethics—it's good business." He warned that a disconnect between creative investment and financial recognition could lead creators to focus on creator-owned projects where they retain greater control and financial security- a practice that's already arrived as most big name writers and artist spend more time these days on creator-owned series instead of working for the Big Two.

Concluding his statement, Deodato expressed his hope for change: "Marvel, you can do better. And I genuinely hope you will, for the sake of the characters we love and the creators who bring them to life."

Ironheart is set for a three-episode Disney+ premiere on June 24. It will consist of six episodes total.

It hasn't gone unnoticed by hardcore Marvel fans that the show is receiving very little promotion or build-up. It's arriving at a time when Disney and Marvel want to spend less on Disney+ original content so that their fiscal report to investors don't look so upside down.

Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined a plan for Marvel Studios to only produce 2 movies and 2 shows per year and recently, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios recently stated that moving forward, most shows won't receive a second season or star A-list actors/Marvel heroes.

Is part of the new cost-cutting procedures on Marvel's Disney+ efforts to no longer pay comic book creators?