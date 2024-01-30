JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter Appears To Tease MCU Return With New Instagram Post

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter has dropped a few teases about her potential return as the hard-drinking PI in the past, but the actress' latest Instagram post is easily her most blatant hint yet that Miss Jones will be making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ritter shared a brief video clip of herself in the same t-shirt Jones wore in an episode of the now defunct Netflix series, along with the caption IYKYK (if you know, you know).

Though there's a chance Ritter is just having some fun with her followers, we'd say Jessica Jones' imminent return to our screens is a pretty safe bet.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption:



“IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

Here's what Ritter had to say about possibly reprising the role during a 2022 interview.

"I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It's just so, so big and such a thing I'm so grateful to have been a part of."

"So if there's ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash."

There were rumors that Ritter filmed scenes as Jones for Echo before they were cut, but that's yet to be confirmed. If the super-strong Defender is set for a comeback, we'd say a role in Daredevil: Born Again seems most likely.

We do know that Born Again will feature the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and some recent set photos confirmed rumors that both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the Netflix series.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.