JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter Appears To Tease MCU Return With New Instagram Post

Krysten Ritter's latest Instagram Stories post has led to speculation that the actress is set to reprise the role of Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 30, 2024 10:01 AM EST
Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter has dropped a few teases about her potential return as the hard-drinking PI in the past, but the actress' latest Instagram post is easily her most blatant hint yet that Miss Jones will be making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ritter shared a brief video clip of herself in the same t-shirt Jones wore in an episode of the now defunct Netflix series, along with the caption IYKYK (if you know, you know).

Though there's a chance Ritter is just having some fun with her followers, we'd say Jessica Jones' imminent return to our screens is a pretty safe bet.

Here's what Ritter had to say about possibly reprising the role during a 2022 interview.

"I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It's just so, so big and such a thing I'm so grateful to have been a part of."

"So if there's ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash."

There were rumors that Ritter filmed scenes as Jones for Echo before they were cut, but that's yet to be confirmed. If the super-strong Defender is set for a comeback, we'd say a role in Daredevil: Born Again seems most likely.

We do know that Born Again will feature the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and some recent set photos confirmed rumors that both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the Netflix series.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/30/2024, 10:46 AM
enough with the charity hand outs marvel. you don’t gotta feed the needy.
SonOfAGif - 1/30/2024, 10:47 AM
I would love for her and Luke to return and both be retired vigilantes because they are raising their child. But Fisk's violent regime and laws brings the violence to their doorstep and both heroes must rejoin Matt in trying to build a new team of Defenders to fight back.
MosquitoFarmer - 1/30/2024, 10:48 AM
Considering how much folks love her, they're not going to not jump at it in the multiverse saga, especially with Cox and Bernthal already in tow.
TheManWithoutFear - 1/30/2024, 10:48 AM
Didn't she post to Insta a different tease literally years ago? She was always coming back. But now that Charlie, Deborah, Wilson, Elden, Jon and Vincent are all back it's a foregone conclusion.
marvel72 - 1/30/2024, 10:50 AM
Jessica Jones Season 1 was one of the best Netflix shows, loved The Purple Man.
PC04 - 1/30/2024, 10:53 AM
A welcome return if true.
SheepishOne - 1/30/2024, 10:53 AM
Season 1 of Jessica Jones was great, and Ritter killed in the role, so this is a win for me.

Luke Cage...I could take or leave Mike Colter. He was fine in the role, but far from perfect.

And as for Danny Rand...I don't know if it was the actor I didn't like or the characterization of Rand (he should have been much more enthusiastic and far less brooding), but the less said about him, the better.
UniqNo - 1/30/2024, 10:55 AM
Thats cool.

OT

Looks like Cavill's finally getting some good material to work with. He's actually laughing. 🤣.

?si=u9qHm84K3NJp6OmU

