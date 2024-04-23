MOON KNIGHT Gag Reel Sees Oscar Isaac Instantly Regret Punching Himself In The Face

Moon Knight was a tad muddled, though that felt somewhat appropriate for a series about an unhinged vigilante like Marc Spector. Despite its flaws, the six-episode TV show served as a solid introduction for the character, and a last-minute mid-credits scene featuring Jake Lockley only served to increase excitement for the character's future.

Now, with the series just one week away from arriving on SteelBook, we have a gag reel clip which shows Oscar Isaac punching himself in the face along with the usual bloopers and on-set flubs.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will also include one featurette (titled "Egyptology"), two deleted scenes (revolving around Arthur Harrow and Layla), and the Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight special which first streamed on Disney+.

After the show's big cliffhanger, Marvel Studios has yet to reveal what this character's future will look like on screen. However, the hope among fans is that Moony will either return in a season 2 or big screen outing. Last year, Isaac claimed both options have been discussed.

"There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there are no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it," the actor revealed. "Truthfully, it's about the story. 'Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?'"

"So, it's just about, 'Is there something worth pouring everything you have into?' And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

"Whether [Isaac's Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be," Isaac continued. "I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way. It's the story first."

When Moon Knight was released, the show's lead repeatedly told journalists that he had only signed up for this one six-episode season. Clearly, Isaac is keen to reprise the role, and while he could easily play a supporting role in a future movie, common sense says the best next step would be a second batch of episodes.

Watch the show's gag reel in the player below.