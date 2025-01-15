SKELETON CREW Season Finale Reveals Jod's Tragic Backstory, The Supervisor's Identity, And More - SPOILERS

Avast ye! The season finale of Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+.

Lucasfilm's latest live-action Star Wars series concluded its first season with an exciting (if somewhat rushed) episode, which finally revealed the backstory of the Force-sensitive pirate known as Jod Na Nawood, aka Captain Silvo, aka Crimson Jack.

Major spoilers ahead.

"The Real Good Guys" picks up immediately after the events of last week's episode, with Jod igniting his lightsaber as he approaches our young heroes and their parents. No, he wasn't planning to re-enact Anakin Skywalker's youngling murder spree from Revenge of the Sith, and was simply using the weapon to convince At Attin's Caretaker Droids that he's a Republic Emissary and a Jedi.

Despite his odd request that the kids be confined to their quarters, the adults buy his story - but Nawood is not so lucky with the mysterious Supervisor.

There was speculation that the Supervisor (voiced by Stephen Fry) might be Tak Rennod, the infamous pirate and original captain of the Onyx Cinder, but he actually turns out to be a huge droid (clearly influenced by 2001: A Space Odyssey's iconic HAL 9000). When the Supervisor catches Jod in his Jedi lie, the pirate plunges his lightsaber right through the droid's eye, severing his connection to At Attin and rendering the planet completely powerless.

This allows Jod to contact his ship and order the other pirates to begin the invasion, but it also gives the kids an opportunity to seek off-planet aid by sending a message to Kh'ymm, the cat/owl-like alien we met in episode 3.

Following a tense speeder-bike chase through the streets, Wim and his dad manage to get the power back on, leaving KB to fly the Cinder out of the atmosphere and call in the X-Wings - with a little help from SM-33, who is still operational after losing his head in the previous episode.

Unfortunately, KB is forced to make a crash landing, with her devastated friends fearing the worst. Jod is also dismayed, insisting that he never wanted "any of this to happen." Nawood might be beyond redemption (no matter what he claims, he was essentially planning to enslave the population of At Attin after first threatening to slaughter the children's parents if they didn't cooperate), but we do get a clearer picture of why he turned out the way he did when he shares his tragic backstory with Wim.

Jod wasn't actually a Jedi... or at least, he never got the chance to be. Nawood explains that he was a starving and destitute child until a Jedi found him and taught him the ways of the Force. Jod says that he spent enough time with her to learn a few tricks, but the unnamed Jedi was eventually tracked down and killed right in front of him, presumably during the Order 66 Purge.

As ruthless as he may be, Jod does ultimately prove unwilling to cross the line of hurting the kids (or their parents for that matter), throwing his blaster down to avoid more conflict when the barrier is turned off and Wim takes control of the lightsaber.

As the New Republic ships arrive (B-Wings!), Wim beckons for Nawood to leave the tower with them, but he chooses to stay and watch the frigate fall from the sky after first giving his former crewmates what could be considered an approving look (maybe he just respects the hustle).

Jod's fate is not shown, but his change of expression right before we cut away suggests that he may have spotted an escape route.

Wim, Fern and Neel rush to the Onyx Cider crash site and reunite with KB and 33 (you didn't think they'd actually died, did you?), and the season ends with a determined Wim gazing through the destroyed roof as the New Republic arrives.

What did you make of the season finale of Skeleton Crew and the series overall? Be sure to let us know in the comment section.