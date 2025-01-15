SKELETON CREW Season Finale Reveals Jod's Tragic Backstory, The Supervisor's Identity, And More - SPOILERS

SKELETON CREW Season Finale Reveals Jod's Tragic Backstory, The Supervisor's Identity, And More - SPOILERS

The season (possibly series) finale of Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+, and the episode finally gave us some idea of why Jod Na Nawood is such a bastard...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Avast ye! The season finale of Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+.

Lucasfilm's latest live-action Star Wars series concluded its first season with an exciting (if somewhat rushed) episode, which finally revealed the backstory of the Force-sensitive pirate known as Jod Na Nawood, aka Captain Silvo, aka Crimson Jack.

Major spoilers ahead.

"The Real Good Guys" picks up immediately after the events of last week's episode, with Jod igniting his lightsaber as he approaches our young heroes and their parents. No, he wasn't planning to re-enact Anakin Skywalker's youngling murder spree from Revenge of the Sith, and was simply using the weapon to convince At Attin's Caretaker Droids that he's a Republic Emissary and a Jedi.

Despite his odd request that the kids be confined to their quarters, the adults buy his story - but Nawood is not so lucky with the mysterious Supervisor.

There was speculation that the Supervisor (voiced by Stephen Fry) might be Tak Rennod, the infamous pirate and original captain of the Onyx Cinder, but he actually turns out to be a huge droid (clearly influenced by 2001: A Space Odyssey's iconic HAL 9000). When the Supervisor catches Jod in his Jedi lie, the pirate plunges his lightsaber right through the droid's eye, severing his connection to At Attin and rendering the planet completely powerless. 

This allows Jod to contact his ship and order the other pirates to begin the invasion, but it also gives the kids an opportunity to seek off-planet aid by sending a message to Kh'ymm, the cat/owl-like alien we met in episode 3.

Following a tense speeder-bike chase through the streets, Wim and his dad manage to get the power back on, leaving KB to fly the Cinder out of the atmosphere and call in the X-Wings - with a little help from SM-33, who is still operational after losing his head in the previous episode.

Unfortunately, KB is forced to make a crash landing, with her devastated friends fearing the worst. Jod is also dismayed, insisting that he never wanted "any of this to happen." Nawood might be beyond redemption (no matter what he claims, he was essentially planning to enslave the population of At Attin after first threatening to slaughter the children's parents if they didn't cooperate), but we do get a clearer picture of why he turned out the way he did when he shares his tragic backstory with Wim. 

Jod wasn't actually a Jedi... or at least, he never got the chance to be. Nawood explains that he was a starving and destitute child until a Jedi found him and taught him the ways of the Force. Jod says that he spent enough time with her to learn a few tricks, but the unnamed Jedi was eventually tracked down and killed right in front of him, presumably during the Order 66 Purge. 

As ruthless as he may be, Jod does ultimately prove unwilling to cross the line of hurting the kids (or their parents for that matter), throwing his blaster down to avoid more conflict when the barrier is turned off and Wim takes control of the lightsaber.

As the New Republic ships arrive (B-Wings!), Wim beckons for Nawood to leave the tower with them, but he chooses to stay and watch the frigate fall from the sky after first giving his former crewmates what could be considered an approving look (maybe he just respects the hustle).

Jod's fate is not shown, but his change of expression right before we cut away suggests that he may have spotted an escape route.

Wim, Fern and Neel rush to the Onyx Cider crash site and reunite with KB and 33 (you didn't think they'd actually died, did you?), and the season ends with a determined Wim gazing through the destroyed roof as the New Republic arrives.

What did you make of the season finale of Skeleton Crew and the series overall? Be sure to let us know in the comment section.

krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/15/2025, 12:36 PM
I dont see how they are going to a second season with they way it ended with the kids going on yet another adventure. Leave it there. Season 2 can be a whole different thing
Taonrey
Taonrey - 1/15/2025, 12:45 PM
@krayzeman - yeah I don’t really see how you do another adventure. They’re so young and their first adventure was by accident. Stranger things is different because the batshit stuff is happening in a small town. Only way I can see more adventures is if the pirates actually took over the planet.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 1/15/2025, 12:37 PM
Sounds a tad underwhelming.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/15/2025, 12:37 PM
It was a solid season finale, probably the best episode along with ep 7. I think there were some major missed opportunities though, and expected the supervisor being a droid to have had more of an impact.

The season as a whole was fine but flawed, and to be honest I'm not entirely sure why resources were put into this over other lore. This supposedly was meant to factor into the overall plan that is building towards Thrawn, but I have zero clue after this finale how this show would relate (another major missed opportunity not having Zeb in one of those X-wings). I just feel like this was the Solo equivalent of D+ Star Wars shows- some cool and enjoyable stuff, but overall forgettable and lacking much of an impact.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/15/2025, 12:46 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Doctor Strange & The Multiverse of Madness was the catalyst for the disconnect with Disney+ and the big screen. Disney was banking on MOM to be a runaway success due to Wandavision but in turn found out that most of the general audience didn't see it and it caused a bunch of bad reviews and confusion with the storyline. That's why The Mandalorian and Grogu have a movie coming out instead of Season 4.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 1/15/2025, 12:47 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah… none of these characters need to appear in Mando,Ashoka or the movie. Like I can’t even really see Jod showing up unless thrawn works with pirates. Dude couldn’t even handle 4 people. 2 of which were kids
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 12:48 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - fair enough I suppose

Honestly to me , it’s the Star Wars show I have probably enjoyed the most since Andor S1

I do wish we got more fallout though since I feel like now that the New Republic knows about At Attin , what happens next to it , the kids & their parents aswell as Jod (the latter you could imagine goes to Jail)

That to me feels like it could have a bigger impact on the Mandoverse so hopefully we see that whether it be in a season 2 or somewhere else.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 12:52 PM
I liked the finale & show overall personally…

I found it to be a exciting , fun and satisfying (for the most part) end to the season!!.

I was on the train of Tak Rennod being the Supervisor but that was my own fault since SM 33 had said earlier that as him & his crew reached At Attin , the captain suspected a mutiny rising so he locked them out of the controls of the ship when those were confirmed when they did turn on him and his own concubine fatally stabbed him…

We did see bodies on the Onyx Cinder , one of which was stabbed to my recollection when we first went in so he was telling the truth.

Anyway , it was cool to learn Jods backstory and how he was never a official Jedi or even Padawan since his master found him it seems while herself on the run from Order 66 but was killed shortly after which probably further added to his cynical & selfish worldview.

Jude Law was great in the role and would love to see that character again either continuing to be an antagonist or possibly even finding redemption since there seemed to be some humanity still there in him….

That Jon Watts can sure craft villains , whether it be in his Spidey trilogy or this now!!.

User Comment Image
skidz
skidz - 1/15/2025, 12:55 PM
They didn't tie up the Rennod arch, so there's still room to keep the story going if a second season picks up where this ended. It could just as easily just move on to a completely new adventure.

