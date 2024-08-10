THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Battle AT-ATs; ANDOR Season 2 Teaser Reveals Some Big Returns

D23 didn't disappoint when it came to Star Wars news (you can watch the first Skeleton Crew trailer here) and it was The Mandalorian and Grogu that ultimately stole the show.

The first Star Wars movie to play in theaters since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker will see the Disney+ characters make the leap from streaming to the big screen for an adventure it's widely believed was originally going to season 4.

However, if this newly surfaced sneak peek (via SFFGazette.com) is anything to go by, it was a smart move on Lucasfilm's part and this leaked teaser is bound to only increase excitement. Disney must be hoping the popularity of these two will result in a guaranteed box office hit and, honestly, it's hard to fault that logic.

There's not a huge amount of new footage in this trailer as shooting only started a few weeks ago, according to Jon Favreau. However, we do see a snowy planet that looks an awful lot like Hoth; it's there that Din Djarin and Grogu clash with Snowtroopers and AT-ATs.

The Razor Crest also returns as does Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios. He made a cameo appearance in The Mandalorian season 4 and, after being absent from Ahsoka, it looks like it will be here where his story continues.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement when news of these movie plans first broke. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Starring Pedro Pascal, directed by Favreau and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, Filoni and Ian Bryce, this exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey is currently in production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

A new teaser/featurette for Andor season 2 was also shown to fans and, yes, that is indeed Alan Tudyk's returning K-2SO. As expected, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Ben Mendelsohn has also been added to the series as Orson Krennic.

"This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years," star Diego Luna told fans at D23, "as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One."

Before last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the plan had been for Andor season 2 to premiere this month. Lucasfilm didn't share a specific release window at D23 but confirmed the series will return to Disney+ in 2025.