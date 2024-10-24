VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Post-Credits Scenes Explained And What They Mean For The Future - SPOILERS

With Venom: The Last Dance now playing in theaters, we're taking a closer look at the threequel's post-credits scenes to reveal what happens and what they might be laying the groundwork for down the line.

Venom: The Last Dance has two post-credits scenes, but are they worth sticking around for? Well, if you're eager to learn what comes next for the Lethal Protector, then it's safe to say you should remain seated. 

During the movie's final act - you can read our full ending explained piece here - Knull's plan to free himself with Eddie Brock and Venom's "Codex" is ruined when the Symbiote destroys itself to keep its creator trapped on Klyntar. 

In the mid-credits scene, we return to Knull who says that, now the world's "champion" has fallen, he plans to conquer the universe. 

"The King in Black is awake," the villain declares, "I will kill your world. Everyone will burn. And you will watch!" With that, he looks up and finally reveals his face (it's pretty comic-accurate but the VFX might need a little work down the line). 

What is this setting up? Seeing as Venom: The Last Dance establishes that he needs a Codex to leave the planet, we're not sure. However, Eddie and Venom's bond woke him up, so the villain presumably plans to figure out another way to escape alongside his Xenophage army. There's nothing to suggest he'll head to Earth-616, though!

In the post-credits scene (and it's a long wait for this one), we're taken back to the now-destroyed Area 51. Cristo Fernández's bartender - who was taken into custody by Rex Strickland at the start of the movie - emerges from a cave and runs to freedom. 

However, it's then we see a cockroach land on a nearby rock; earlier in the movie, there was a scene explaining how they can survive anything, and one of the containers that previously held the Symbiotes sparks as the bug approaches. 

The insinuation seems to be that Venom might have survived by taking a ride on that cockroach. While the Symbiote can't return to Eddie without alerting Knull to their Codex, if the villain escapes anyway, then they can surely reunite to face the King in Black.

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/24/2024, 4:09 PM
That Codex plotline just reminds me of something.....

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/24/2024, 4:33 PM
@MahN166A - but codex is real in books not made up by Hollywood
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/24/2024, 4:44 PM
@dragon316 -

I'm not saying it was made up by Hollywood.
All I am saying is that there always seems to be something brought up in these films that all seem to have nothing but similarity. Like the Multiverse being a thing in almost all mediums now.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/24/2024, 4:19 PM
I’m hoping this is the last of these venom movies. Make him a true spidey villain. He needs redemption from Spider-Man 3
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/24/2024, 4:21 PM
Man, all of this shit is so needlessly complicated. Sony must be allergic to making money.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/24/2024, 4:38 PM
@Clintthahamster - 😂
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/24/2024, 4:28 PM
Venom will survive with the piece he left behind in Universe 616. He will be reborn but a bit more refined with a different Eddie Brock. It will share the memories of it's predecessor and due to it remaining on 616, It's originating universe will collide in Battleworld with 616 allowing Knull to escape Klyntar with his Xenophage army. After Secret Wars, Knull will be integrated with the new MCU allowing The King in Black storyline to become a saga after Secret Wars.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/24/2024, 4:40 PM
@SonOfAGif - did they keep the 616 bar/credits scene canon? The spots for this seemed like they were attempting to retcon it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/24/2024, 4:42 PM
@FrankenDad - The Bartender in Venom the Last Dance is a variant of the Bartender in 616.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/24/2024, 4:46 PM
@SonOfAGif -

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/24/2024, 4:47 PM
@SonOfAGif - nice!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/24/2024, 4:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - I rather just see them deal with Knull in one movie set on Battleworld, there's far more interesting villains out there
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/24/2024, 5:02 PM
@bkmeijer1 - The symbiotes merging with heroes are going to sell toys and merchandise. That's the main goal.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/24/2024, 4:45 PM
User Comment Image

