MOON KNIGHT's May Calamawy Is Down To Play WONDER WOMAN In James Gunn's DCU

It's no secret that the role of Wonder Woman is one of the most coveted in Hollywood, and it seems another talented actress has thrown her hat (or perhaps tiara?) into the ring.

It seems Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy, can be counted among the many Hollywood stars who would likely jump at the chance to don the legendary god-forged Bracelets of Submission.

The revelation came recently at Comic-Con France, where Calamawy was a special guest. During a fan Q&A session, she was directly asked about her interest in portraying the Princess of Themyscira.

"If they want me to play Wonder Woman, I’ll play Wonder Woman," shared Calamawy.

She also added that she hasn't seen Gal Gadot's performance, only catching a few snippets of Wonder Woman 1984.

“I wouldn’t want to take anything from [Gadot’s] or, like, anyone else’s performance,” she said. “…I don’t even know, I haven’t really thought about what I would do as Wonder Woman."

Calamawy is best known for portraying Layla El-Faouly aka Scarlet Scarab in Moon Knight. She also appeared in Gladiator II and recently signed on to co-star in the upcoming reboot of The Mummy.

Unless Gunn has a surprise up his sleeve in Superman or Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the most likely place for Wonder Woman to turn up is in the Paradise Lost TV series for HBO, which is said to be heavily inspired by Games of Thrones.

James Gunn announced this project back in January 2023, when he rolled out the full DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate.

During the slate announcement, Gunn stated, "Paradist Lost is the story of Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman. It's almost like Game of Thrones, with Westeros, but with all of the inhabitants of Paradise Island."

Not a ton of details but in the most recent tidbit from Gunn regarding Wonder Woman was a social media post where he shared his desire to see Diana appear in more animated projects.

"We’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks," said Gunn via Twitter.

However, the show is said to be an origin story for the island of Themyscira, so the show might take place long before Diana is born.

Paradise Lost will also take inspiration from three comics, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, Wonder Woman: Paradise Lost (New Edition), and Wonder Woman: Paradise Found (New Edition).