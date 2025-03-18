WONDER WOMAN: Gal Gadot Praises Zack Snyder's "Vision" For Diana Prince; Patty Jenkins Teases Non-DC Project

While it was her role as ex-Mossad agent Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise that put Gal Gadot on the map, her real breakthrough came after being cast as the DCEU's Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

A small but memorable supporting role saw her Diana Prince team up with the Dark Knight and Man of Steel to battle Doomsday. Talking to Variety, Gadot credits filmmaker Zack Snyder with creating the first big screen Wonder Woman as we know her.

"Zack Snyder really had the vision for Wonder Woman," she told the trade. "To do the solo Wonder Woman movie with a partner like Patty Jenkins was life-changing. I think we both felt like we were just a vessel to tell a story that is much bigger than us, that the world was ready for - a complete, empowered woman who is strong and at the same time vulnerable."

Wonder Woman was a critical and commercial hit, but Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984 failed on both fronts. The latter marked a disappointing end to her tenure as the iconic superhero, though a largely forgettable cameo in The Flash suggested there were still plans in place for her moving forward.

The formation of DC Studios and DCU reboot derailed Wonder Woman 3, however, and the threequel has been scrapped (a Paradise Lost TV series set on Themyscira is in the works but doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast).

Praising Gadot, director Patty Jenkins said, "My favorite moments with Gal have been when she donned the Wonder Woman costume to greet children in need. Of course it’s touching to watch kids seeing their hero come to life, but with Gal, it is not just an illusion of our trade. She is a great actor, but a true star as a person, inside and out."

"There are so many great actors and performers around, but a top-tier, classic movie star who can light up a screen, be your hero, your lover, your friend and your avatar on screen are few and far between," Jenkins continued. "Gal is one of them."

Despite the plug being pulled on the Wonder Woman franchise (James Gunn has yet to reveal how the character will be utilised moving forward), Jenkins teased a reunion with Gadot in the not-too-distant future.

Saying "there is much, much more" for the two of them to do together, the filmmaker teased, "We are just getting started."

Gadot wasn't asked or perhaps declined to comment on her future as Wonder Woman in this interview, and with the press largely barred from speaking with the Snow White cast, we're not anticipating hearing much from her on that front in the coming days.

For now, though, it seems she's happy to play the villain for a change. "[Snow White] was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain," she said of the Evil Queen. "She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life...it was a delicious role to play."

Are you disappointed that Gadot's time as Wonder Woman appears to be at an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.