WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face

WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face

Some more concept art from Monolith's long-awaited Wonder Woman open-world video game has been shared online, giving us a glimpse of some of the enemies Diana will face...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 16, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: Via GameFragger.com

First announced back in 2021, official updates on Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions' (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War) upcoming Wonder Woman game have been few and far between, but some concept art did leak late last year, and more artwork has now been shared online.

We're still not sure which villains Diana will be up against in the game, but these images do feature the legendary DC Comics heroine doing battle with some minor enemies, including a mythical creature (we'd guess a Manticore given the lion's head and scorpion's tale). She's also using her Lasso of Truth on a character that might be a new take on Cheetah, and there's speculation that the figure in the background could be Circe.

The other shots feature several locations from the game, most likely around Themyscira.

We still know very little about the plot the game will follow, but the single-player title will be an open-world action-adventure with an original story set in the DC Universe that will "allow players to become Diana and fight to unite her Amazon family and the human race."

Last year, a rumor did the rounds that the Wonder Woman game would be released under the games as a service (GaaS) model, which Warner Bros. Discovery quickly denied.

"Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world," the studio said in a statement. "This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service game."

Check out the artwork at the link below, along with the previously-released announcement teaser.

UPDATE: A description of the game has also leaked, and it seems that is indeed Circe. The breakdown also mentions that other "iconic DC characters" will appear.

"She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds.

You are Wonder Woman. In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, this open-world action-adventure game will feature the beloved DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman.

The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."

An official release date for the Wonder Woman game has yet to be revealed, but we're expecting another official announcement fairly soon, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE Latest Gameplay Footage Perfectly Channels The Tone Of The Movies
Related:

INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE Latest Gameplay Footage Perfectly Channels The Tone Of The Movies
WONDER WOMAN: DC Studios Boss James Gunn Has Seemingly Confirmed Diana Prince Will Be Recast For The DCU
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN: DC Studios Boss James Gunn Has Seemingly Confirmed Diana Prince Will Be Recast For The DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/16/2024, 3:17 PM
Love the Nemesis System, pretty interested to see how it could work with WW. Would love to see a Batman game from Monolith with it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2024, 3:21 PM
Is this DCU WW or Elseworlds?
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/16/2024, 3:59 PM
@ObserverIO - Elseworlds hopefully. Games shouldn't have to be beholden to a continuity unless it's a video game shared universe like Insomniacs or Rocksteady's Arkhamverse
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2024, 3:26 PM
Games as a service... maybe they'll subvert expectations
Fares
Fares - 6/16/2024, 3:52 PM
Glad to see that it seems to be closer to the warrior Diana than the peace ambassador Diana. I like the latter, but for gameplay purposes, I much prefer the former.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder