STRANGER THINGS Star Sadie Sink Reportedly Frontrunner To Play Jean Grey In X-MEN & AVENGERS 5/6

Breaking news tonight as it's being reported that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is the frontrunner to play X-Men hero Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly debuting in Avengers: Doomsday!

News
By RohanPatel - Dec 19, 2024 08:12 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha

To me, my X-Men!

We may have just gotten our first piece of X-Men casting as Jeff Sneider (via The Hot Mic podcast and his The InSneider newsletter) is reporting that Sadie Sink (Stranger Things; The Whale) is the current frontrunner to land the highly coveted role of Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her possibly set to debut in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Sneider stresses that it's still early in the process, so things could always change as casting ramps up for Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, but he's very confident in his source, so this could absolutely be our first glimpse at what Kevin Feige and company are cooking for their X-Men movie, and it looks like they're going younger for some of the key players. 

While unconfirmed, it's likely The Russo Brothers are involved with this casting and they do have a pretty solid track record when it comes to finding exciting new talent, having previously played a part in casting Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War

Sneider also believes Marvel Studios may be eyeing a Late 2027 release for X-Men, presumably placing the film in that November 5, 2027 date the studio has already booked. This would place the film's launch just six months after Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to hit theaters, so, if his report proves to be accurate, it seems as though Marvel Studios is keen on launching the Mutant Saga much sooner rather than later. 

No director is attached to X-Men just yet, but it's probably not a stretch to expect news on that front in the not-so-distant future.

If the 22-year-old Sink does appear in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, she'll join a cast featuring Robert Downey, Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Nomad), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), and David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian). 

While plot details remain scarce, the film will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes square off against the notorious Doctor Doom, and will ultimately set the stage for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars

Sink is, of course, best known for her role as Maxine Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things, but her recent credits also include A SacrificeDear Zoe, The Whale, Fear Street Part Two: 1978Fear Street Part Three: 1666EliThe Glass Castle, and Chuck

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026; with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for May 7, 2027. 

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/19/2024, 8:01 PM
I like her as an actor, but nope.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/19/2024, 8:02 PM
@McMurdo - I like you.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/19/2024, 8:07 PM
@McMurdo - haven’t seen her in anything except stranger things, she gives off more of a Rachel or Hope summers vibe to me
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/19/2024, 8:02 PM
BTW I've watched that Superman trailer like 69 times.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/19/2024, 8:02 PM
@McMurdo - 69? Must you perv everything up?
RolandD
RolandD - 12/19/2024, 8:12 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/19/2024, 8:03 PM
Not a bad choice! Of course when it comes to the X-Men the other members of the team need to be conducive to her by age etc...
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/19/2024, 8:03 PM
I know they aren’t but if they are going this young I’d love an original 5 movie. They need to go older if they are bring Wolverine, storm, and everyone else…. But that’s just like my opinion man
Vigor
Vigor - 12/19/2024, 8:10 PM
@NonPlayerC - she's 22 right now. By the time the xmen movie is filmed if this report is right, she will be 24. I see no problem

We all remember her from her stranger things age which was a long time ago at this point
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/19/2024, 8:03 PM
Seems so dang young
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 8:06 PM
I mean if they wanna go for the OG 5 lineup she'd be the perfect age. Wouldn't be a bad choice, but if that's the case I wonder how they'd handle Beast if they're gonna be teens. In the comics his mutation made him look a hell of a lot older than his actual age even before the blue fur.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/19/2024, 8:06 PM
I don't have an issue with young X-Men because it gives them length for the next saga. But Wolverine needs to have an actor that is older than the cast. Henry Cavill was perfect. I wouldn't mind him back.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/19/2024, 8:10 PM
@SonOfAGif - I’d say do an original 5 and just have Wolverine as an avenger first since you know they’re gonna use him. But I think they said storm was gonna be in the avengers movies so who knows what they’re gonna do
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 8:08 PM
I could see it if true…

I have only watched her in Stranger Things but I liked her in that and was one of if not the MVP of last season so she has the chops imo to play Jean so I would give her a shot.

Also she may look young but she’s 22 now so by the time we get the movie if it’s suppose to be in 2027 , shes’ll be like 25 so the X-Men could be like teenagers or college age which allows them to have those actors for a long while in those roles.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/19/2024, 8:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - lol we made the same damn comment. As usual
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 12/19/2024, 8:10 PM
It’s gonna be weird seeing Old Man Logan and Uncle Scott fighting for her affection.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/19/2024, 8:11 PM
I could see this because she's on the rise and younger. Also, the Russos did cast Black panther and Spider-man before their solo movies.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/19/2024, 8:12 PM
This is the exact type of casting I'd expect for the rebooted xmen
Now go get some of those young actors from top gun 2 and that dude that plays Elvis

