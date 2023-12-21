X-MEN: New Ongoing Titles Coming In 2024; Several "Mutant-Themed" MCU Projects Rumored To Be In The Works

X-MEN: New Ongoing Titles Coming In 2024; Several &quot;Mutant-Themed&quot; MCU Projects Rumored To Be In The Works X-MEN: New Ongoing Titles Coming In 2024; Several &quot;Mutant-Themed&quot; MCU Projects Rumored To Be In The Works

Marvel Comics has announced that new ongoing X-Men titles will rise "From The Ashes" of the Krakoa Era, while a new rumor is claiming that a number of "mutant-focused" MCU projects are in the works...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 21, 2023 12:12 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Marvel Comics has announced that the X-Men will be given a reset next year for a series of new ongoing titles under the "From The Ashes" banner.

Details are slim for the time being, and all we really have to go on is that, "following the end of the Krakoa era, new Marvel Comics X-Men ongoing titles launch in July 2024."

You can check out some official artwork below.

As for the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the iconic mutant heroes, we recently learned that Marvel Studios had finally started development on its illusive X-Men reboot, with executives beginning to set writer meetings to hear pitches on how to bring the characters back to the big screen.

We probably won't find out for sure until well into the new year, but the latest rumor is claiming that several writers have now taken meetings, and we may also have a slightly better idea of what the story will focus on.

According to a recent report, the initial idea is to focus more on the female members of the team. Kevin Feige is believed to want to make the movie as different to the 20th Century Fox franchise as possible, which also means no Magneto - at least, not initially. The main villain is said to be Mr. Sinister.

Now, we're hearing that this reboot may not be the only mutant-focused project in the works.

If accurate, this wouldn't exactly be a major surprise. The studio will likely be looking for a way to refresh and rejuvenate the MCU after a series of disappointing Phase 5 entries, and what better way to do that than to add the Children of the Atom to the mix?

Feige assured fans that a reboot was in the works shortly after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets back in 2019, but we haven't had a single official update until recently.

There were rumors that contractual issues may have been preventing Marvel Studios from introducing new actors as established mutant characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, etc, to The MCU. It's said that if Marvel wanted to reboot the team using any of the same characters from Fox's franchise before 2025, the likes of Simon Kinberg, Bryan Singer and co. would be, at minimum, entitled to credits and compensation, and may even have some degree of creative control as well.

We have no idea if this is true, but it would explain why there's been radio silence on all things X-Men since 2019, and why the only established mutant character we've seen in The MCU since is Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising the role. Hugh Jackman is also set to return as Logan for the upcoming Deadpool 3.

This wouldn't prohibit Marvel from debuting new mutant heroes and villains with no connection to the earlier films, however, which we saw when Kamala Khan was ret-conned as a mutant in the season finale of Ms. Marvel, and Kelsey Grammar appeared as Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

X-MEN Reboot Rumored To Be Female-Focused With Mr. Sinister As The Main Villain
Related:

X-MEN Reboot Rumored To Be Female-Focused With Mr. Sinister As The Main Villain
X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Star Michael Fassbender Reveals Whether He's Done Playing Magneto
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Star Michael Fassbender Reveals Whether He's Done Playing Magneto
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

TheThang - 12/21/2023, 12:04 AM
I highly doubt it’s an all female team, but as long as the main focus is on Storm I will be happy. She has been underused in every x men movie ever
CorndogBurglar - 12/21/2023, 12:13 AM
@TheThang - I feel like this is just a false rumor.

After all the M-She-U talk going on for the past few years, making a female focused X-Men would just solidify it.

Having said that, X-Men has a very diverse team and some of the best female superheroes of all time are come from there.

They also can't go too far off script because there are just certain characters that fans expect to be there. And not including them in favor of female characters would be a huge turn off for a LOT of people.

You need Xavier. You need Cyclops. And you need Wolverine.

You also need Storm and Jean Grey.

Honestly, if they just rounded out the team with Gambit and Rogue I would be happy with that. 3 men. 3 women.

And if they want to lean heavier into women they can also add Psykocke and Kitty.

But I just seriously can't see them not including at least Cyclops and Wolverine and just doing all women. They would be doing a huge disservice to the X-Men in the name of being diverse. Which.....I suppose shouldn't surprise me if they decided to do that.

Ideally I would want Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, Colossus, Gambit, Jean Grey, Storm, and Rogue.
BlackSpider - 12/21/2023, 12:22 AM
@CorndogBurglar - Imo you don't need wolverine. They should leave him to focus on the other members who really get the spotlight in these movies
CorndogBurglar - 12/21/2023, 12:50 AM
@BlackSpider - I can understand Wolverine joining in the 2nd movie, maybe.

But whether he's anyone's favorite X-Man or not, Wolverine is a character that everyone expects to be there. It just doesn't feel like the X-Men without Wolverine, love him or hate him.

But they should definitely treat him like the X-Men's Hulk character. He's cool. He's there. He gets some good lines and he gets some good scenes kicking ass. But he should in no way be the main character or the focus. All his origin stuff and personal problems should be handled in his own solo series, which we all know he'll get.
CorndogBurglar - 12/21/2023, 12:04 AM
Thank God Krakoa is ending. I don't need the X-Men to exactly go back to the old status quo, necessarily. But Krakoa was by far the worst Era of X-Men of all time.

In my opinion, of course.
TheThang - 12/21/2023, 12:05 AM
@CorndogBurglar - I disagree, there have definitely been worse stories. Come on man… just look at the 90’s…
CorndogBurglar - 12/21/2023, 12:17 AM
@TheThang - Stories? Maybe. But not the entire Era.

The late 90's were definitely bad for X-Men. After Operation Zero Tolerance it got bad.

But at least it still felt like the X-Men. HoX/PoX and then Krakoa messed up the characters and the X-Men's entire existence so badly that even fans of it thought Xavier was really Cassandra Nova mind controlling everyone. That's how badly everyone was acting out of character lol. And it literally happened overnight in continuity.
Ravenous - 12/21/2023, 12:22 AM
@CorndogBurglar - Have to disagree here. Krakoa Era was probably the best thing to happen to the X-Men after years of being dragged, genocided, and held down due to not wanting to promote Fox films. I will admit it began to fall off a bit after Inferno and probably is ending at a good time. My biggest fear is that they will just return to the old status quo - build a school, it gets blown up, build again, mutants almost go extinct, yada.
CorndogBurglar - 12/21/2023, 12:54 AM
@Ravenous - I mean, Krakoa was a lot different, but if you picture Krakoa as the "school" isn't it basically the same thing happening right now? Humans hate mutants and they are teaming up to kill everyone on Krakoa.

It's all the other stuff that's weird, like the Mars stuff.

But again, HoX/PoX and Krakoa had the characters acting so far out of character that it was just bad. They all gave up on the dream overnight and decided to turn their backs on humans so they can go live like hippies on some island lol.
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/21/2023, 12:24 AM
Remember when Marvel acted immature and hated the X-Men cause of Fox.

Now marvels like…
Doomsday8888 - 12/21/2023, 12:29 AM
>Several Mutant-themed projects are currently in the works, with the narrative centering around the mutants. The Avengers will have minimal presence and will not be the primary focus of the saga.



MUGGA BROS... RIIIIIIIIISE UUUUUUUP!!!!!
BigPhilbowski - 12/21/2023, 12:48 AM
"and why the only established mutant character we've seen in The MCU since is Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

We literally got Beast 2 months ago

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder