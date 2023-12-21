X-MEN: New Ongoing Titles Coming In 2024; Several "Mutant-Themed" MCU Projects Rumored To Be In The Works

Marvel Comics has announced that the X-Men will be given a reset next year for a series of new ongoing titles under the "From The Ashes" banner.

Details are slim for the time being, and all we really have to go on is that, "following the end of the Krakoa era, new Marvel Comics X-Men ongoing titles launch in July 2024."

From the ashes...the X-Men titles are reborn!



Following the end of the Krakoa era, new #MarvelComics X-Men ongoing titles launch in July 2024. pic.twitter.com/yWIB3fxPEW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 20, 2023

As for the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the iconic mutant heroes, we recently learned that Marvel Studios had finally started development on its illusive X-Men reboot, with executives beginning to set writer meetings to hear pitches on how to bring the characters back to the big screen.

We probably won't find out for sure until well into the new year, but the latest rumor is claiming that several writers have now taken meetings, and we may also have a slightly better idea of what the story will focus on.

According to a recent report, the initial idea is to focus more on the female members of the team. Kevin Feige is believed to want to make the movie as different to the 20th Century Fox franchise as possible, which also means no Magneto - at least, not initially. The main villain is said to be Mr. Sinister.

Now, we're hearing that this reboot may not be the only mutant-focused project in the works.

Several Mutant-themed projects are currently in the works, with the narrative centering around the mutants. The Avengers will have minimal presence and will not be the primary focus of the saga. pic.twitter.com/Kg3MHlEy7j — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) December 20, 2023

If accurate, this wouldn't exactly be a major surprise. The studio will likely be looking for a way to refresh and rejuvenate the MCU after a series of disappointing Phase 5 entries, and what better way to do that than to add the Children of the Atom to the mix?

Feige assured fans that a reboot was in the works shortly after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets back in 2019, but we haven't had a single official update until recently.

There were rumors that contractual issues may have been preventing Marvel Studios from introducing new actors as established mutant characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, etc, to The MCU. It's said that if Marvel wanted to reboot the team using any of the same characters from Fox's franchise before 2025, the likes of Simon Kinberg, Bryan Singer and co. would be, at minimum, entitled to credits and compensation, and may even have some degree of creative control as well.

We have no idea if this is true, but it would explain why there's been radio silence on all things X-Men since 2019, and why the only established mutant character we've seen in The MCU since is Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising the role. Hugh Jackman is also set to return as Logan for the upcoming Deadpool 3.

This wouldn't prohibit Marvel from debuting new mutant heroes and villains with no connection to the earlier films, however, which we saw when Kamala Khan was ret-conned as a mutant in the season finale of Ms. Marvel, and Kelsey Grammar appeared as Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene.