X-MEN Reboot Production Company Name May Point To A Fresh Start For The MCU

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is slowly taking shape, with writer Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) set to bring a new team of mutants into the MCU.

Casting rumours persist, with Daniel Day-Lewis recently named as a possibility for Magneto and Bryan Cranston potentially in the running for Professor X. However, as the movie isn't expected to be released until 2028 at the earliest, it will be a while before the cast is officially revealed.

Today, we've learned that the reboot's production company is called "Atlas Hall Productions." This comes after the movie's working title was unearthed as "Chunnel."

A company like this being set up for an MCU movie isn't anything unusual; in the case of Avengers: Doomsday, for example, its production company is named "For All Time Productions." That's seemingly a nod to Loki and the TVA, both of which should be key to the story.

What significance does "Atlas Hall" have? The Agents of Atlas immediately come to mind, but it's unlikely that they'll factor into whatever Marvel Studios is planning for the X-Men. However, many fans have suggested that this could be a nod to Atlas Comics, the 1950s comic-book publishing label that evolved into Marvel Comics.

That marked the beginning of a new era for comic books, and the introduction of the X-Men in the MCU promises to be a similarly exciting fresh start for Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on December 17, 2027, with the expectation being that X-Men could follow as soon as February 18, 2028 or May 5, 2028. This production company has also been registered in the UK, confirming that the bulk of shooting on X-Men will take place there.

The UK seems to be Marvel Studios' new go-to hub, as the next Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are based there, along with the upcoming Vision TV series.

It was recently reported that Kevin Feige has "told colleagues he has a 10-year plan for the [X-Men]." The team's future being mapped out like that is extremely exciting, and potentially even confirms reports about us seeing mutants in team-up projects, solo outings, and small screen spin-offs.

Addressing the X-Men's future in the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said last year, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Stay tuned for updates on X-Men as we have them.