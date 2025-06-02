X-MEN Reboot Production Company Name May Point To A Fresh Start For The MCU

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is starting to come together, and we've now learned that the movie's production company will be based in the UK. Its name, meanwhile, is generating plenty of discussion...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is slowly taking shape, with writer Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) set to bring a new team of mutants into the MCU.

Casting rumours persist, with Daniel Day-Lewis recently named as a possibility for Magneto and Bryan Cranston potentially in the running for Professor X. However, as the movie isn't expected to be released until 2028 at the earliest, it will be a while before the cast is officially revealed.

Today, we've learned that the reboot's production company is called "Atlas Hall Productions." This comes after the movie's working title was unearthed as "Chunnel." 

A company like this being set up for an MCU movie isn't anything unusual; in the case of Avengers: Doomsday, for example, its production company is named "For All Time Productions." That's seemingly a nod to Loki and the TVA, both of which should be key to the story. 

What significance does "Atlas Hall" have? The Agents of Atlas immediately come to mind, but it's unlikely that they'll factor into whatever Marvel Studios is planning for the X-Men. However, many fans have suggested that this could be a nod to Atlas Comics, the 1950s comic-book publishing label that evolved into Marvel Comics. 

That marked the beginning of a new era for comic books, and the introduction of the X-Men in the MCU promises to be a similarly exciting fresh start for Marvel Studios. 

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on December 17, 2027, with the expectation being that X-Men could follow as soon as February 18, 2028 or May 5, 2028. This production company has also been registered in the UK, confirming that the bulk of shooting on X-Men will take place there. 

The UK seems to be Marvel Studios' new go-to hub, as the next Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are based there, along with the upcoming Vision TV series.

It was recently reported that Kevin Feige has "told colleagues he has a 10-year plan for the [X-Men]." The team's future being mapped out like that is extremely exciting, and potentially even confirms reports about us seeing mutants in team-up projects, solo outings, and small screen spin-offs.

Addressing the X-Men's future in the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said last year, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Stay tuned for updates on X-Men as we have them. 

Conquistador
Conquistador - 6/2/2025, 10:15 AM
I'm going to keep saying it with the hope those involved will listen.

X-Men is the one Marvel/Disney property they should produce for film and television hand in hand. There's so many rich characters that will not get their due service in film format.

With their push for streaming they can easily use that platform more appropriately as it's only a corner of the MCU.

They can still be 'woke' if they want as the stories can easily lend itself to real world issues and find an audience from dam near everyone...the mutants are true GOLD.

I would say this is also the one properties that can be have alot of cast member from differing backgrounds for equal representation that doesn't need to swap races or gender to placate the extra woke mob and still be done as a faithful adaption.

Please don't [frick] this up Marvel. This can actually be the one that unifies fans.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 10:28 AM
Place on your bets on who will be

Raceswapped

Genderswapped

Sexualityswapped

M She U X-Men are dead men walking.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 6/2/2025, 10:35 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Man i hope they don't, but i will say, i won't be mad at the casting of Hunter Schaffer (who's openly and not closet-ly trans) as Mystique if that pans out.
hue66
hue66 - 6/2/2025, 11:06 AM
@Conquistador - - Been saying this for awhile. Maybe take the Inhumans approach starting in the theaters of course with a better story, budget and directing, then continue and branch the story telling over 2 years on the small screen leading to a cliffhanger into a bigger story in the theaters.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 11:25 AM
@Conquistador -

Hunter isn't attractive or talented enough to play Mystique.

Get a woman with a really nice body and better acting chops than C/D list Hunter to play Mystique.

If Hunter was a biological woman almost no one would want him to play Mystique.

Mystique does not have a face and nose like that.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 10:16 AM
If they get Daniel Day Lewis and Bryan Cranston...whoo boy
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/2/2025, 10:20 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Daniel Day Lewis is one of the few people that could successfully bring a Stan Lee/John Buscema Silver Surfer to life. Never thought he'd ever be in a cbm though.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 6/2/2025, 10:20 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - I'm HIGHLY doubtful of DDL, but Cranston seems alot more plausible.

BUT, the fact Mags has been played by two actors of such high regard already, may give some credibility to them casting a niche net, and IF they get him, then woah! what a get, but you know for sure he's one and done, and that would be pretty shitty for that character.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/2/2025, 10:24 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - as fire as that’d be idk if i’d want a Daniel Day Lewis Xmen risking being cheapened by these new MCU writers. That being said having professor x actually be american like in the comic would be a welcome change
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 10:16 AM
That’s a cool Easter egg/reference if true!!.

No doubt imo that post SW that we will get a new-ish MCU…

I don’t expect us getting recasted versions of Tony ,Nat & Steve but the integration of the FF & mutants amongst others as they have always been here will certainly freshen things up to an extent.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/2/2025, 10:30 AM
Cranston and DDL are almost 70, I think they should cast younger actors for these roles, maybe in their 40s, with the X-Men team being much younger.

Anyways, I still think it's a huge mistake to bring back the Fox-Men before introducing the proper MCU X-Men, same way I think it was a mistake to use Krasinski for Reed in MoM if they were not going to cast him for the same role in FF First Steps, or that it was also a mistake to introduce villains like Osborn or Octopus from the old Spidey movies before the MCU versions of the same characters, for me all of this just ruined the MCU forever (that and the terrible writing of so many post- Endgame movies and shows).
Conquistador
Conquistador - 6/2/2025, 10:33 AM
@SethBullock - I won't be mad if they brought back Fassbender. If it weren't for his casting i don't think those first class series of movies would have been successful.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/2/2025, 10:40 AM
New era, fresh start, soft reboot, hard reboot, reimagining. . . nobody cares. Just make good movies.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/2/2025, 11:01 AM
There is absolutely ZERO chance of Daniel Day Lweis starring in an Xmen movie. One of the least believable rumors I have ever heard.

