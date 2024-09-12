X-MEN Rumor May Reveal MCU Reboot Team And Surprising Plans For Hugh Jackman's Wolverine - SPOILERS

Some new rumors relating to Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot are doing the rounds, and fans might find themselves very surprised by Kevin Feige and co.'s plans...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Kevin Feige assured fans that an X-Men reboot was in the works shortly after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets back in 2019, and we've only recently begun to get some official updates on the project.

Michael Lesslie is set to pen the script, and while a director has yet to be announced, the studio is believed to have begun meeting with filmmakers and development is expected to kick into a higher gear in early 2025.

For now, all we have are rumors - but if these latest claims from Daniel Richtman prove to be accurate, fans might be very surprised by Marvel's plans for the mutant heroes and, more specifically, Wolverine.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to the scooper, the MCU X-Men reboot will not feature Wolverine at all, and the team will be "similar" to the X-Men '97 animated series with some other characters added to the mix. Apparently, Logan will not be on the roster because Hugh Jackman will be stocking around for quite a while - possibly even post Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jackman staying on as the iconic clawed mutant is not that surprising after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, but not including Logan in the rebooted team is a choice that might not sit very well with fans. Though comic book readers will likely see this as the right move (they've wanted more focus on the other characters for years), Wolvie is (clearly) still a huge draw for general audiences.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez believes that the groundwork will be laid for an eventual Avengers vs. X-Men project in the upcoming reboot and Avengers movies, but we won't actually see both super-teams clash on screen for quite a while.

What do you make of these latest rumors? Do you think introducing the X-Men to the MCU without Wolverine is a smart move? Let us know in the comments section.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/12/2024, 10:06 AM
Poor X-men, cant have that full reboot. The MCU out of ideas and I blame the success of D&W for that.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/12/2024, 10:13 AM
@vectorsigma - yeah I’d prefer a new more comic accurate Wolverine but as long as they reboot everyone else I’ll be alright with it. Didn’t Deadpool pretty much bring that Logan into the marvel universe anyway? Kinda lost track what reality is which at this point
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 10:32 AM
@vectorsigma - you actually believe this horse hocky?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/12/2024, 10:42 AM
@vectorsigma - Omg man stop crying about Marvel at every article
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/12/2024, 10:09 AM
Perfectly fine with not having Wolverine take all the screen time in an X-men movie
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/12/2024, 10:14 AM
@NonPlayerC - That's not going to happen as long as Hugh Jackman is Wolverine.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/12/2024, 10:17 AM
@MaxPaint - seems like this is saying he won’t be in the first new X-men movie
V
V - 9/12/2024, 10:11 AM
The immortal Hugh Jackman can stay on as Wolverine, it would make sense. You could literally reintroduce him exactly like they did in the original X Men movie and it would make perfect sense. To me Logan shouldn't be part of the original team, he should walk in an epic way and flirt with Jean Grey and piss off Cyclops (who should be doing some epic X men leader stuff) but the team should be questioning if he should be added to the roster. When they ask him to join, he should tell 'em to F off.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/12/2024, 10:37 AM
@V - Hes almost 60 and you want him to flirt with the new Jean like some pervy grandpa?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 10:12 AM
God , I hope the rumor of Jackman continuing post SW as Logan isn’t true…

Come on Marvel , it’s ok to move on and have fresh new takes on characters with other actors!!.

I can understand not recasting already established characters like T’Challa or even Kang to an extent but the aftermath of Secret Wars gives you a perfect chance for a clean slate so why waste it?.

I love Jackman but he’s had his run so time for someone else to be given a shot…

Wes Chatham please!!.

User Comment Image

In regards to Wolvie not being on the initial team , I’m cool with it since it gives other characters time to shine..

He could always be in the sequel or beyond.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/12/2024, 10:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - he’d be a great Wolverine if he can be a bit more animalistic. Loved his sociopathic take in that show! They’re just clinging to high because they have bad sales on everything since what, endgame or spidey team.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 10:25 AM
@NonPlayerC -

People like to say that but for the most part , their shows and movies are still well received
AC1
AC1 - 9/12/2024, 11:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I wouldn't mind him sticking around in a smaller role similar to how Old Man Logan ended up in the 616 universe for a while (not sure if he's still there or if he's been sent back to his own universe) but he shouldn't be the main MCU version of Logan, you know? Like have him go off and live a relatively peaceful life in the MCU after his heroics and pop up from time to time to lend a hand, act as a mentor, or join in the big epic team ups, kinda like how they used Leonard Nimoy's OG Spock in the Abrams movies and had him coexist alongside Zachary Quinto's Spock. That's assuming Secret Wars ends with the multiverse ending and a single universe taking its place; if there's still a multiverse after Secret Wars then they could just keep Jackman in the Fox-Men timeline with the door open for possible follow ups and the MCU could have their own Logan.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 11:11 AM
@AC1 - agreed

Wouldn’t be my ideal scenario but I could live with that moreso then him being the MCU Logan.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/12/2024, 10:16 AM
Maybe do the original 5 then?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/12/2024, 10:39 AM
@soberchimera - Do think having the first 5 (plus Prof X) would be a good move but if including all of them unlikely to only be those six and a repeat of the token single female member they did at first with the Avengers. They also would be unlikely to want all members white thus only the first five increases the chances one would be race swapped which I don't personaly have an issue with but we know ample would take issue with...

...I know some will bang on about forced inclusion and such like but Xmen has built in history and reasons for the choice of characters to be more diverse thus should probably have 3 female members and at least two character (male or female) who are not white.

TLDR Keeping with the first 5 is fine, add two more females from iterations of the team upto the 80's at least one of whom isn't white and have at least one male character not white with a team of upto 8 members. Which you go with of the 26 that were members in their first 25yrs of comic history is open to debate however but the team needs to start with at least 30% females even if not going with 50/50 and at least 25% of members not white if set in modern times due to current RL demographic mix where only 30% of Americans are white men.
AC1
AC1 - 9/12/2024, 11:10 AM
@Apophis71 - I'd say Comic OG 5 plus Storm would be a good starting lineup (alongside Prof X) - expands the team and improves on diversity but does so by including one of the most important and popular characters in the comics. Then save characters like Gambit, Rogue and Wolverine for the sequel.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/12/2024, 10:24 AM
Bring back ALL of the Fox era X-men! Why not?
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 9/12/2024, 10:28 AM

"Hugh Jackman will be sticking around for quite a while"

...'till he's 90.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/12/2024, 10:36 AM
@DPSNUMBER1 - they weren’t joking that line was literal.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 10:33 AM
“Animated series with some other characters added to the mix”. doesn’t give us much to go on.

Are those other characters iconic mutants like Iceman, Archangel, Psylocke, etc?

Or are we getting some of the more recent mutants from the last 10 years that most people don’t care about?

My only ask is that the primary team in the first movie be made up of iconic members. Lesser known characters can be kids at the school.

The first Avengers movie wasn’t the original lineup, but was only made up of characters that have been Avengers for a LONG time. Let’s do that here too.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/12/2024, 11:18 AM
@mountainman - no no no, add these new characters so they can be the diversity that they are gonna want. Otherwise they are gonna change established characters sexuality, gender, race and all that. I’m all for diversity, just introduce new characters and not change the old.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 11:24 AM
@NonPlayerC - Classic X-Men characters that can add diversity:
- Storm
- Warpath or Thunderbird
- Sunfire
- Psylocke
- Northstar
- Bishop

And so many more.

For more classic younger diverse characters:
- Sunspot
- Moonstar
- Jubilee

And so many more.

But I did say throw newer characters in as Students. Dust can represent Muslims. Armor can give Asian representation. We can keep going on.

But that main team can be plenty diverse while pulling from characters on the roster from the 60’s - 90’s.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 10:34 AM
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/12/2024, 10:38 AM
Come on

I don't want FoX-Men characters with comic accurate costumes, I want X-Men

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 9/12/2024, 10:59 AM
@GodHercules20 - same. Same. Same
Spoken
Spoken - 9/12/2024, 10:39 AM
Lol there's not even completed scripts yet for Secret Wars & X-Men. Hell do we even have a cast for Doomsday & Secret Wars that is CONFIRMED other than RDJ as Doom?

I feel like these scoopers create theories out their ass sometimes. I know DanielRPK is considered "trusted" but I feel news like this is premature with no merit considering how far off both these movies are.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 9/12/2024, 10:48 AM
Yo. How bad was Hugh's divorce. Did she clean him out?!!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/12/2024, 10:50 AM
Breaking News: Hugh Jackman doesn’t actually have slowed aging! Let’s see how long we have to wait for a legit stand alone X-Men movie and then think about how long we’ll wait between movies for potential sequels.

Yeah, it’s a hard pass for me.

I’ve always said Hugh was great, for the time, but if you can’t imagine a company like Marvel doing even better having seen what they’ve done with the MCU over the past 20 years compared to what Fox did, the fan base is doomed.

We DESERVE a Wolverine who can stick around for another 20 years, and NEWS FLASH Hugh ain’t it.

DP&W may have made a ton of money, but if you can’t get past the dollars and put a long term game plan in place that puts the storyline first, your compromising on quality for BO revenue. It’s a business, I get that, but RDJ is not IM, Evans isn’t Cap and Jackman isn’t Wolverine.

It may be hard to believe bc apparently ppl are very quick to form attachments, but these characters can be played by other actors 🤯 mind blowing I know, but if we can’t grasp that simple concept we’ll never have any single character on screen for that long.

Comicbook characters are immortal in the sense that the stories can go on forever.
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 9/12/2024, 10:56 AM
Absolutely best decision. We’ve been shovelled wolverine somehow in almost every single x-men move and the character needs a rest. Rolling straight from High into a new version would be too jarring. I’ve always said avoid wolverine a reboot. This is great news
Order66
Order66 - 9/12/2024, 10:59 AM
I’m perfectly fine with MCU X-Men 1 being without Wolverine. As long as MCU X-Men 2 shows him on the team and then future sequels cementing his place on the team that’s all arhat matters.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/12/2024, 11:08 AM
Honestly, a paint-by-numbers reboot that starts the X-men from the beginning recast with younger actors sounds a bit basic and boring to me. I like that they may do something different with the MCU adaptation. Let Hugh's Wolverine be an older mentor figure, maybe make Laura the Wolverine of the X-men while Hugh's Wolverine is a broader MCU character. He could have his own solo vehicles, or be in Alpha Flight or the New Avengers. All that sounds more interesting to me anyway.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 11:28 AM
@Jackraow21 - All that is good but Laura should be X-23 not Wolverine. Always felt having more than one Wolverine was just dumb.

