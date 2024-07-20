BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series

BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series

X-Men '97 and Blue Eye Samurai appear to be the frontrunners for this year's Emmy Award for Best Animated Series, but don't rule out Scavengers Reign.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

This year's Emmy award  for Best Animated Series might be the most closely contested in years.

While longtime favorites The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers were nominated this year, animation fans believe X-Men '97 or Blue Eye Samurai will win this year's coveted honor. However, Scavengers Reign, might be a dark horse,  waiting in the wings.

Scavengers Reign has the highest Rotten Tomatoes approval rating (100%), with an average score of 8.7 out of 10. X-Men '97 is just behind them, with 99% approval and an average rating of 8.2 out of 10. Blue Eye Samurai ranks third, with 96% approval and an average score of 8 out of 10.

Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons have approval scores in the mid- to high-eighties, however these numbers are based on all previous seasons, not just the most recent.

While Scavengers Reign was canceled at Max earlier this year, the show was recently moved to Netflix, where the streamer is reportedly gauging audience interest to determine whether it will move forward with a second season. An Emmy win would certainly give the sci-fi epic a fighting chance.

Another big question surrounding the Emmy nomination is whether series executive producer and showrunner/head writer Beau DeMayo will be invited to attend the ceremony. DeMayo was unceremoniously fired before season 1 aired and didn't even appear in the show's behind-the-scenes special for Disney+.

It's rumored that the reason behind DeMayo's firing was so egregious that Disney and Marvel don't want any association with DeMayo, while fans are clamoring for his return after the stellar first season.

Writer Matthew Chauncey is taking over for DeMayo in season 2 and he's reportedly changed a significant portion of the work DeMayo completed on season 2, prior to his departure.

Based on this year's nominee list, who do you think is most deserving of the award for Best Animated Series? Let us know in the comment section below.

X-MEN '97 Enlists MS. MARVEL And WHAT IF...? Writer Matthew Chauncey To Replace Beau DeMayo For Season 3
Related:

X-MEN '97 Enlists MS. MARVEL And WHAT IF...? Writer Matthew Chauncey To Replace Beau DeMayo For Season 3
Brad Winderbaum Shares Major New EYES OF WAKANDA, SPIDER-MAN, WHAT IF...?, And X-MEN '97 Season 2 Details
Recommended For You:

Brad Winderbaum Shares Major New EYES OF WAKANDA, SPIDER-MAN, WHAT IF...?, And X-MEN '97 Season 2 Details
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2024, 3:21 PM
I helped.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/20/2024, 4:28 PM
@harryba11zack - wtf does that mean?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/20/2024, 3:22 PM
Blue Eye is overrated
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/20/2024, 3:42 PM
@McMurdo - after hearing all those positive reviews I was hyped but found myself bored more often then entertained from the series. I also can't stand that style of animation, though there were amazing moments.

The villian was absolute gold though!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 3:22 PM
X Men 97 is overrated.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/20/2024, 3:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - perhaps slightly
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 3:25 PM
@McMurdo - Bluey is the only emmy worthy animated series.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/20/2024, 3:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - show got boring half way thru. I liked the fat guy tho
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/20/2024, 4:29 PM
@Malatrova15 - so is your mom
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 4:32 PM
@lazlodaytona - lol i just walked into my parents [frick]ing hardcore yesterday
...old bastards are 58 years old .
last time i [frick] was in 2013 ...Gen X are wild i tell you
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2024, 3:28 PM
Great to see X-Men 97 on there…

It’s very deserving of it since the show was quite good and I hope it’s able to maintain the quality even with the head writer change (I hope one day we find out what happened with Beau but I doubt it) so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image

I haven’t checked out Blue Eye Samurai or Scavengers Reign yet though the former has been on my list…

If anyone has then let me know how they are?.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2024, 3:30 PM
Bring back Beau! Or do one better, have him write some X-Men movies. Don't [frick] this up
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/20/2024, 3:45 PM
@bobevanz - it sounds like he might be a bad person
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 4:24 PM
@bobevanz - he gets his job back WHEN HE PUTS A GODDAM SHIRT ON ! 😡
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2024, 4:00 PM
Blue Eye Samurai is a masterpiece.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/20/2024, 4:13 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - This, don't know what these people here are talking about, but each to their own.
kazuma
kazuma - 7/20/2024, 4:23 PM
Lmao what? I'm guessing this lid tis only for American stuff.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/20/2024, 4:30 PM
@kazuma - yup. I actually have no idea what u are talking about.

but X-Men '97 nails it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder