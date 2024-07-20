BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series

This year's Emmy award for Best Animated Series might be the most closely contested in years.



While longtime favorites The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers were nominated this year, animation fans believe X-Men '97 or Blue Eye Samurai will win this year's coveted honor. However, Scavengers Reign, might be a dark horse, waiting in the wings.

Emmy nominees for Best Animated Series



• 'Blue Eye Samurai'

• 'X-Men 97'

• 'Scavengers Reign'

• 'Bob's Burgers'

Scavengers Reign has the highest Rotten Tomatoes approval rating (100%), with an average score of 8.7 out of 10. X-Men '97 is just behind them, with 99% approval and an average rating of 8.2 out of 10. Blue Eye Samurai ranks third, with 96% approval and an average score of 8 out of 10.



Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons have approval scores in the mid- to high-eighties, however these numbers are based on all previous seasons, not just the most recent.

While Scavengers Reign was canceled at Max earlier this year, the show was recently moved to Netflix, where the streamer is reportedly gauging audience interest to determine whether it will move forward with a second season. An Emmy win would certainly give the sci-fi epic a fighting chance.

This morning, #ScavengersReign landed an Emmy nomination in the very competitive, high-profile category of Outstanding Animated Program. That would likely give the show a boost as Netflix makes its renewal decisions based on cost vs. performance, with awards factoring into the… pic.twitter.com/nb0iu4tTd0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 17, 2024 #ScavengersReign was nominated for a @TheEmmys award! If you haven’t watched it yet, stream it, double like it, and tell your Uber driver to do the same! In the words of Toki: “If 2024 Frasier can gets a season 2, there are still hopes” 🙏https://t.co/sdHBXUYtIP — Titmouse Animation (@TitmouseInc) July 17, 2024

Another big question surrounding the Emmy nomination is whether series executive producer and showrunner/head writer Beau DeMayo will be invited to attend the ceremony. DeMayo was unceremoniously fired before season 1 aired and didn't even appear in the show's behind-the-scenes special for Disney+.

It's rumored that the reason behind DeMayo's firing was so egregious that Disney and Marvel don't want any association with DeMayo, while fans are clamoring for his return after the stellar first season.

Writer Matthew Chauncey is taking over for DeMayo in season 2 and he's reportedly changed a significant portion of the work DeMayo completed on season 2, prior to his departure.

Based on this year's nominee list, who do you think is most deserving of the award for Best Animated Series? Let us know in the comment section below.