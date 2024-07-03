Brad Winderbaum Shares Major New EYES OF WAKANDA, SPIDER-MAN, WHAT IF...?, And X-MEN '97 Season 2 Details

Brad Winderbaum Shares Major New EYES OF WAKANDA, SPIDER-MAN, WHAT IF...?, And X-MEN '97 Season 2 Details

Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum has shared exciting updates on Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, What If...? season 3, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Brad Winderbaum is Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, and the latest guest on The Official Marvel Podcast

With this being an "official" interview, the updates shared by the executive were carefully chosen and not too revealing. However, there are some interesting tidbits on the animation side, including news on Black Panther spin-off, Eyes of Wakanda

"Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU," Winderbaum confirmed. "This is a story about Wakandan history. It's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok."

"It's an awesome show. The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda, but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods," he teased. "If you're a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat."

Talk also turned to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, previously known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a "Peter Parker in high school" series. "There are twists and turns in that show that are amazing, but the real power is the ensemble, is the neighbourhood," Winderbaum said.

"The showrunner is Jeff Trammel who made a show called Craig of the Creek which is a kid's cartoon that spent seasons in the connected backyards of this neighbourhood and had this whole mythology that grew out of it and characters you grew to care for over the course of the series."

"He's amped that up in such a major way playing with characters like, not just Peter Parker, Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, and my personal favourite, Harry Osborn, and others that flesh out this teenage ensemble," he added. "It's really incredible."

Marvel Studios' first animated series was What If...?, and while we've had a first look at season 3 courtesy of a few stills, there's still no word on when it will premiere. However, it sounds like that third batch of episodes is set to be the show's last (with a definitive ending for The Watcher). 

"What If...? season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum revealed. "It takes us to places you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher."

Finally, after the success of X-Men '97 on Disney+ earlier this year, the executive made it clear fans should be excited about the show's return.

"We've got big plans for the second season," he shared. "I've already seen all the animatics and we're well on our way to creating something that hits the heights of the first season. I know the first season is an emotional ride; that ride continues in a very X-Men fashion in the second season."

In 2022, Marvel Animation had its own panel at Comic-Con and announced many of the TV shows mentioned here. Not much has changed since then (last year's strikes and a post-COVID delay in animation haven't helped matters), so new updates and trailers would be appreciated.

Stay tuned for updates. 

BLACK PANTHER: Rumored Plans For The Hero Reveal That Shuri Will Pass The Mantle To [SPOILER]
Related:

BLACK PANTHER: Rumored Plans For The Hero Reveal That Shuri Will Pass The Mantle To [SPOILER]
X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Says Denying Morph's Feelings For Wolverine Is Akin To Straight-Washing
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Says Denying Morph's Feelings For Wolverine Is Akin To "Straight-Washing"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 7:41 AM
Sweet , interested to check them all out to varying degrees!!.

I’m glad that the Spider Man show it seems will really focus on the neighborhood and the street level adventures of the character which I hope is a sign of things to come for the MCU version aswell.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/3/2024, 7:49 AM
X-Men 97 is top tier animation. If they can capture that same essence in the films we are good to go.

"What If" has been slacking. I'm sure they'll be able to flesh out way more characters this upcoming season
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/3/2024, 8:02 AM
Bring back Beau!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/3/2024, 8:04 AM
What If is my personal favorite. But X97 just hit different. So far, excluding expansion fatigue, the inclusion of animation has been the right call.

Fight sequences are more realized with a level of vibrancy that matches the imagination.
Order66
Order66 - 7/3/2024, 8:13 AM
Bring back Gambit!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 8:20 AM
Eyes of Wakanda giving us MCU history 🤌🏾

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder