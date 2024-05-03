X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Shares "Homework Assignment" For Next Week's Penultimate Episode - SPOILERS

"Magneto was right..."

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has taken to social media to share a "homework assignment" for fans that may want a better idea of what to expect from the middle chapter in the three-part season finale, which airs on Disney+ next Wednesday.

DeMayo posted the cover to 1993's Uncanny X-Men #304, which marked the 30th anniversary celebration of the iconic mutant heroes, and the third chapter in the "Fatal Attractions" storyline.

Spoilers for Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1 and (possibly) Part 2 follow.

Though a few significant events occur in this issue that could inform the episode, we'd say it will most likely draw influence from Magneto's arc. Towards the end of Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1, Dr. Valerie Cooper frees Magnus from Bastion's prison, and the Master of Magnetism flies to one of the northern magnetic pole to manipulate Earth's magnetic field, using his powers to wipe out the human hybrids while also destabilizing humanity's infrastructure.

Back at the X-Mansion, Professor X returns, and Wolverine states that Magneto has declared war.

This issue also marks a major turning point for Erik Lensherr, who comes to believe that humanity is doomed no matter what he does, and picks up his old helmet, once again becoming the ruthless villain the X-Men first encountered many years before.

Though the series may not follow this to the letter, it's probably safe to assume that Magneto will be abandoning any attempts at peaceful coexistence - unless the returning Charles Xavier can get through to his old friend.

"It sounds so cheesy to say this, I do subscribe to the Charles Xavier model," DeMayo told EW in a recent interview. "Even at our most different, there's a lot we still have in common. Ultimately, you can take all the philosophy of Xavier's dream, but if you boil it down, empathy is the way into the future." It would seem Xavier's arrival back home will offer a foil to Magneto's stance."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."