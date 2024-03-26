X-MEN '97 Is The Best-Reviewed TV Series Of 2024 According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's been a rough few years for Marvel Studios, largely due to a focus on bringing the MCU to streaming after previously focusing solely on theatrical releases.

The likes of WandaVision and Loki have received rave reviews, only for other Disney+ titles - Secret Invasion and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, for example - to receive a mixed response from fans and critics alike. X-Men '97, on the other hand, has been a bona fide hit for Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation.

Now, Rotten Tomatoes has confirmed that the X-Men: The Animated Series revival is currently the highest-rated TV show released in 2024. Yes, we're only three months into the year, but this is an undeniably awesome achievement.

With a perfect 100% score, X-Men '97 has topped the likes of Shōgun (99%), American Nightmare (96%), The Tourist (95%), Curb Your Enthusiasm (95%), and True Detective: Night Country (92%).

"Our guiding principle was to try to revive our memories of this thing," Marvel Studios streaming boss Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview about their approach to X-Men '97. "And let me tell you, every single person that worked on this show, it's not just like they're fans of the X-Men: they hold the X-Men very deeply in their heart, and particularly The Animated Series."

"You bond to these characters so quickly because you have nostalgia for them," he added. "Or if you're a new fan, it's like they just pop off the screen. They're so archetypal, their relationships make sparks right away."

#XMen97 (🍅100%) is currently the highest-rated show of the year. https://t.co/lKqrV2i6eV — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 24, 2024

A new critics TV spot for X-Men '97 has also been released (keep an eye out for a ComicBookMovie.com mention) which you can watch in the X post below.

Critics are raving! Watch the first two episodes of Marvel Animation's #XMen97, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/C1mmU4BDeY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 22, 2024

In our review of the show's first three episodes last week, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry poin

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.