X-MEN '97 Is The Best-Reviewed TV Series Of 2024 According To Rotten Tomatoes

We may only be a few short months into 2024, but Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 currently holds the distinction of being the year's best-reviewed TV series according to Rotten Tomatoes. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2024 05:03 AM EST
It's been a rough few years for Marvel Studios, largely due to a focus on bringing the MCU to streaming after previously focusing solely on theatrical releases. 

The likes of WandaVision and Loki have received rave reviews, only for other Disney+ titles - Secret Invasion and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, for example - to receive a mixed response from fans and critics alike. X-Men '97, on the other hand, has been a bona fide hit for Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation.

Now, Rotten Tomatoes has confirmed that the X-Men: The Animated Series revival is currently the highest-rated TV show released in 2024. Yes, we're only three months into the year, but this is an undeniably awesome achievement. 

With a perfect 100% score, X-Men '97 has topped the likes of Shōgun (99%), American Nightmare (96%), The Tourist (95%), Curb Your Enthusiasm (95%), and True Detective: Night Country (92%). 

"Our guiding principle was to try to revive our memories of this thing," Marvel Studios streaming boss Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview about their approach to X-Men '97. "And let me tell you, every single person that worked on this show, it's not just like they're fans of the X-Men: they hold the X-Men very deeply in their heart, and particularly The Animated Series."

"You bond to these characters so quickly because you have nostalgia for them," he added. "Or if you're a new fan, it's like they just pop off the screen. They're so archetypal, their relationships make sparks right away."

A new critics TV spot for X-Men '97 has also been released (keep an eye out for a ComicBookMovie.com mention) which you can watch in the X post below.

In our review of the show's first three episodes last week, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry poin

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2024, 6:02 AM
I want to barf every time I see an “X” capitalized out of place.

Please don’t do that any more.

Also, good for X-men. It’s a great show and deserves the accolades
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/26/2024, 6:04 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/26/2024, 6:14 AM
Seems a bit too early to be waving that flag.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/26/2024, 6:15 AM
I am glad to hear this and will binge it when it all comes out.

Question: Does Wolverine actually get to stab anyone so far or is he still relegated to slicing metal doors/fences and giant robots?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 3/26/2024, 6:22 AM
I haven't seen the originals since they first aired, do I need to go back and watch them or can I pick this up and go? My time is at a bit of a premium.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 3/26/2024, 7:08 AM
@Itwasme - Nah, you can jump straight into this. I hadn't seen the originals in decades either and it was fine.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/26/2024, 6:33 AM
If they properly follow X-Chris' comics then people will finally learn what kinda man Scott Summers is (ehm...*was*).
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 3/26/2024, 6:35 AM
"It's been a rough few years for Marvel Studios, largely due to a focus on bringing the MCU to streaming"

Oh, yeah, THAT is a good one ! It was totally the 'focus on streaming' that brought in all those shitty activist writers and wonky VFX !

That is some truly desperate coping.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 3/26/2024, 6:47 AM
They brought the Flyclops meme to life, so I'm content.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

