X-MEN '97 Promo Art Offers New Look At The Show's Leads, The Sentinels, And Teases Key Plot Details

A huge new gallery of X-Men '97 promo art has been released, showcasing the X-Men: The Animated Series revival's lead characters, the Sentinels, and even a few intriguing plot points. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2024 04:02 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

We're hearing chatter online that a trailer for X-Men '97 will drop any day now, no great surprise following reports of a March premiere for the X-Men: The Animated Series revival on Disney+. 

In the meantime, we have a massive gallery of promo art for the show courtesy of Toonado.com

In that, we get a new look at each of X-Men '97's leads, including characters like Morph and Sunspot. Jubilee always receives a fair bit of the spotlight, as does the video game-inspired episode she's set to take centre stage in (there's still no sign of the villainous Mojo but "The Rise of Jubilee" has caught our attention). 

The Sentinels also make an appearance and if you look closely, we're sure you'll notice a few possible story teases; for example, Wolverine has sliced through a photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey, a strong hint we'll revisit that long-running love triangle.

The show is set to feature the voice talents of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton, some cast members of X-Men ‘97 will reprise their original roles, with others voicing entirely brand-new parts.

X-Men '97 will also welcome several new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

The head writer and executive producer for the series is Beau DeMayo. The supervising director is Jake Castorena and the supervising producer is Charley Feldman. Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.

You can take a closer look at this new X-Men '97 promo art in the X posts below.

X-MEN '97 Promo Art Teases Video Game-Inspired Episode, Mister Sinister, And Cyclops As The Team's Leader
