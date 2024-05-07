X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Confirms MAN OF STEEL's Influence On Marvel Series

X-Men '97 has been praised for its compelling, comic-accurate take on the iconic team and the timely, hard-hitting storylines which make this character great. Beau DeMayo served as Head Writer on the Disney+ series, only to be suddenly fired just days before the premiere.

We still don't know what led to that and DeMayo hasn't elaborated on why he parted ways with Marvel Studios. He has, however, been sharing something of a running commentary on episodes via X, keeping fans enthralled by sharing deep-cut Easter Eggs and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Last week's episode, titled "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1," revealed Bastion's origin story, and one scene, in particular, struck a chord with DC fans.

They were quick to point out the similarities between the moment Bastion discovered his connection to machines and Clark Kent's discovery of his Kryptonian superpowers, with a side-by-side comparison - first shared on Toonado.com - revealing just how much 2013's Man of Steel has influenced X-Men '97.

Man of Steel, 2013

X-Men '97 Episode 8

This wouldn't be the first time the show has pulled from Zack Snyder's 2013 blockbuster as "Lifedeath - Part 2" saw Storm regain her mutant powers and take flight in a sequence which seemed to draw heavily from the SnyderVerse.

In fact, DeMayo even confirmed that he was inspired by Man of Steel's memorable first flight scene (in that, the adult Clark finally suited up and took flight after discovering more about his Kryptonian heritage, including Superman's iconic costume).

Shortly after last week's episode dropped, DeMayo even took to X to joke about Bastion's mother being named Martha (after previously revealing we'd first met her in X-Men: The Animated Series).

However, before facing the wrath of Snyder's faithful legion of fans, the former X-Men '97 showrunner was quick to add, "Also. Full disclaimer: I’m a Snyder fan. Especially Man of Steel."

We never expected an MCU project to reference Man of Steel, but its influence on this animated revival is impossible to ignore. Perhaps we'll see more nods to the movie in the final two episodes of the show's debut season...

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Eight episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.