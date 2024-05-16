X-MEN '97 Showrunner Teases Onslaught Plans And Confirms Morph's Romantic Interest In Wolverine

X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has teased his plans for Onslaught in the revival and confirms Morph does indeed have romantic feelings for his teammate, Wolverine. Find more details, and spoilers, here!

News
By JoshWilding - May 16, 2024 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

X-Men '97's first season wrapped up on Disney+ yesterday and showrunner Beau DeMayo has returned to X and shared more insights into the finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3."

As we first reported on Toonado.com, he began by revealing what we've long suspected since the series started: Morph does indeed have romantic feelings for Wolverine. That was hinted at in a shower scene earlier in the season, and DeMayo has confirmed the non-binary mutant's feelings are indeed one-sided. 

This adds new context to the scene in the finale when Morph transforms into Jean Grey and, in that form, tells Logan they love him. Now, we know that what initially seemed like the mutant's way of comforting his dying friend was, in fact, a declaration of love...

DeMayo also credited the team who worked on X-Men '97 for faithfully recreating iconic comic book panels and strongly hinted that Professor X and Magneto's psyches merging to become Onslaught was part of his long-term plan for the show.

Whether that will carry over into future seasons now he's no longer Head Writer remains to be seen.

Finally, the showrunner - who parted ways with Marvel Studios after season 1 wrapped - addressed Gambit's death, revealing it was simply "the first act" of his and Rogue's story.

In the closing moments of "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," we saw Apocalypse find one of Remy's charred playing cards in the ruins of Genosha, suggesting he'll be resurrected as one of the villain's Four Horsemen: Death. 

DeMayo also confirmed that the missing X-Men (Wolverine, Morph, Storm, Jubilee, and Sunspot) are in either 3000 B.C. or 3960 A.D, meaning there isn't a third, mystery timeline set to be introduced.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. 

