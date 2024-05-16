X-MEN '97 Showrunner Teases Onslaught Plans And Confirms Morph's Romantic Interest In Wolverine

X-Men '97's first season wrapped up on Disney+ yesterday and showrunner Beau DeMayo has returned to X and shared more insights into the finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3."

As we first reported on Toonado.com, he began by revealing what we've long suspected since the series started: Morph does indeed have romantic feelings for Wolverine. That was hinted at in a shower scene earlier in the season, and DeMayo has confirmed the non-binary mutant's feelings are indeed one-sided.

This adds new context to the scene in the finale when Morph transforms into Jean Grey and, in that form, tells Logan they love him. Now, we know that what initially seemed like the mutant's way of comforting his dying friend was, in fact, a declaration of love...

Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan #xmen97

pic.twitter.com/FhgShK5CX9 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 16, 2024 You know when you’re secretly in love a close friend, and you’re terrified to tell them? Wouldn’t it be nice to turn into someone you know THEY love, say the words to just finally say them and have them feel it, even if you haven’t full accepted you feel them? #XMen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 15, 2024 Morph does, yes — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 15, 2024 Yep. Morph was giving the object of their desire the comfort of hearing those words from the woman he loves because Morph is in love with him — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 16, 2024 Yes — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 16, 2024

DeMayo also credited the team who worked on X-Men '97 for faithfully recreating iconic comic book panels and strongly hinted that Professor X and Magneto's psyches merging to become Onslaught was part of his long-term plan for the show.

Whether that will carry over into future seasons now he's no longer Head Writer remains to be seen.

2) But also, @TheChaseConley, from mega fan to another, THANK YOU for your trust and for bringing my all-time favorite comic book panels to life. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 15, 2024 Neither confirming or denying, but it took some time for the cold darkness in Magneto’s mind to fully corrupt Xavier — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 15, 2024

Finally, the showrunner - who parted ways with Marvel Studios after season 1 wrapped - addressed Gambit's death, revealing it was simply "the first act" of his and Rogue's story.

In the closing moments of "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," we saw Apocalypse find one of Remy's charred playing cards in the ruins of Genosha, suggesting he'll be resurrected as one of the villain's Four Horsemen: Death.

DeMayo also confirmed that the missing X-Men (Wolverine, Morph, Storm, Jubilee, and Sunspot) are in either 3000 B.C. or 3960 A.D, meaning there isn't a third, mystery timeline set to be introduced.

Gambit’s death was always the plan, and the first act of his and Rogue’s story — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 15, 2024 They are in one of the two timelines. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 15, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+.