X-MEN '97 TV Spot Reveals Major Marvel Cameo From [SPOILER] And Teases A War With Humankind

A new X-Men ‘97 TV spot has been released which showcases what’s to come in the revival’s remaining episodes, but it’s an appearance from a Marvel Universe character that’s got fans losing their minds!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for X-Men 97, and while it's mostly made up of footage from previous episodes, there are plenty of exciting teases about what's to come. 

The mysterious villain who orchestrated that harrowing attack on Genosha is teased along with a war between mutantkind and humanity. Wolverine and Nightcrawler are shown preparing to fend off an incoming Sentinel attack at one point, but the biggest surprise is saved for last.

In a mysterious, snowy setting, a character wearing yellow boots is shown standing in the snow before Captain America's shield lands at their feet! 

Cap appeared in flashbacks in X-Men: The Animated Series and in the present day in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Needless to say, we're very intrigued to see what role he plays in this revival, particularly after all those mutants were wiped out on Genosha. 

"On our end, it was mostly nothing but encouragement," director Jake Castorena previously said of surprise appearances. "Cameos [are] in the DNA of the show. That's been ingrained from day one, that goes down to what the OG show did, right? Because if we're going to be a spiritual successor or revival, we got to follow in the footsteps of what was ingrained in their DNA."

"The OG 'X-Men' show was the MCU before the MCU became the MCU. And that's just the key fundamental in that show, so for us to be a true success or a true revival, we got to adhere to that. I highly encourage fans to keep a look out to see who they spot."

Check out this new X-Men '97 TV spot in the players below (via Toonado.com).

In our review of the show's first three episodes last month, we wrapped up by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first five episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

X-MEN '97: Former Showrunner Beau DeMayo Shares Heartfelt Response To This Week's Episode - SPOILERS
X-MEN '97: Former Showrunner Beau DeMayo Shares Heartfelt Response To This Week's Episode - SPOILERS
X-MEN '97: Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence By Sharing New Insights Into 9/11-Inspired Episode
X-MEN '97: Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence By Sharing New Insights Into 9/11-Inspired Episode
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2024, 9:07 PM
A MAJORS cameo!? So Kang us back!!!! Gell yeah! Im so lonely!!!!! Ripazha!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/11/2024, 9:09 PM
Also, Psylocke at 0:31.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/11/2024, 9:11 PM
@DrReedRichards - That's Jean
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/11/2024, 9:16 PM
@comicfan100 -

The one glowing light blue?
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/11/2024, 9:09 PM
Interesting.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/11/2024, 9:10 PM
With Cyclops' interview and the Genoshan massacre, I feel the X-Men are going to become more radicalized, and justifiably so. And that's probably when the Avengers are going to come in and get chewed out by the mutants for their passivity towards mutant oppression.

Or maybe I could be reading too much into this short clip.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/11/2024, 9:16 PM
Let magneto leave that stupid looking costume he wears looks terrible for him glad it never stayed with him in comics

