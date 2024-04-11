X-MEN '97 TV Spot Reveals Major Marvel Cameo From [SPOILER] And Teases A War With Humankind

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for X-Men 97, and while it's mostly made up of footage from previous episodes, there are plenty of exciting teases about what's to come.

The mysterious villain who orchestrated that harrowing attack on Genosha is teased along with a war between mutantkind and humanity. Wolverine and Nightcrawler are shown preparing to fend off an incoming Sentinel attack at one point, but the biggest surprise is saved for last.

In a mysterious, snowy setting, a character wearing yellow boots is shown standing in the snow before Captain America's shield lands at their feet!

Cap appeared in flashbacks in X-Men: The Animated Series and in the present day in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Needless to say, we're very intrigued to see what role he plays in this revival, particularly after all those mutants were wiped out on Genosha.

"On our end, it was mostly nothing but encouragement," director Jake Castorena previously said of surprise appearances. "Cameos [are] in the DNA of the show. That's been ingrained from day one, that goes down to what the OG show did, right? Because if we're going to be a spiritual successor or revival, we got to follow in the footsteps of what was ingrained in their DNA."

"The OG 'X-Men' show was the MCU before the MCU became the MCU. And that's just the key fundamental in that show, so for us to be a true success or a true revival, we got to adhere to that. I highly encourage fans to keep a look out to see who they spot."

Check out this new X-Men '97 TV spot in the players below (via Toonado.com).

"If only you knew the future we have in store."



Experience Marvel Animation's all-new #XMen97, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/BDLQ5pXclp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first five episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.