GLADIATOR II: The First Reactions To Ridley Scott's Sequel Are In Following LA Premiere

Gladiator II is set to hit theaters on November 22, and the first reactions to Ridley Scott's sequel are being shared on social media. What did the critics make of the movie?

By MarkCassidy - Oct 19, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Via ActionNewz.com

Are you not entertained? You will be after watching Gladiator II if these first reactions are anything to go by.

The world premiere of Ridley Scott's swords-and-sandals sequel was held in LA last night, and the response from critics in attendance has been mostly very positive so far. While quite a few posts mention that the movie doesn't reach the heights of its iconic predecessor (always a tall task), Gladiator II is being hailed as a return to form for the legendary director after a string of highly divisive films.

Paul Mescal is receiving praise for his lead performance, although it sounds like Denzel Washington steals the movie with a typically scenery-chewing turn.

It's always best not to read too much into these initial social media reactions (Napoleon was also Scott's best work since The Martian... apparently), but have a read through the posts below and keep an eye out for the full reviews for a more balanced consensus.

"From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."





MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/19/2024, 11:07 AM
Denzel chewing scenery is worth the price of admission alone
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/19/2024, 11:26 AM
@MisterBones -

If he ain’t slapping chalices off the table, I don’t want it!
V
V - 10/19/2024, 11:12 AM
Denzel or his son as the actual Kang variant would be tight af!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/19/2024, 12:03 PM
@V - that's amazing casting right there
HermanM
HermanM - 10/19/2024, 11:18 AM
Shill reviews
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/19/2024, 11:18 AM
Damn I wasn’t expecting much from this movie, but now I am feeling pretty hyped. Usually there is something to read between the lines on these reactions even if they are positive, but I’m not catching that at all here. Sounds like my kind of film.
CoHost
CoHost - 10/19/2024, 11:20 AM
"Napoleon was also Scott's best work since The Martian... apparently"

If you've seen the director's cut, they're not wrong.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/19/2024, 11:23 AM
@CoHost - The theatrical version was more than enough for me. But personal feelings aside, I just mentioned it to illustrate how different the full reviews tend to be from these first reactions.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 11:30 AM
@MarkCassidy -

Always best to wait. After the Hollywood reviewers and insiders are finished blowing each other, I’ll check the audience reviews to see what real people think.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/19/2024, 11:44 AM
@CoHost - Napoleon is pretty good if you look at it as a parody of the man made through the lens of his British arch nemesis’.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/19/2024, 11:30 AM
I saw the first one in theaters when I was a little lad so I am seeing this one as well. That being said, judging by these profile pics, I wouldn’t necessarily say that these reviews are from the “Target demo”
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/19/2024, 11:30 AM
Just need to see Denzel slap a chalice….that’s all I need and this movie is a 10/10 for me.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/19/2024, 11:30 AM
They showed the entire movie in the trailer, I couldn't care less
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/19/2024, 11:35 AM
Can trust these paid “first reactions” if you think the way aren’t paid or a marketing ploy. You are mistaken.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/19/2024, 11:45 AM
He didn’t [frick] it up 😃
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/19/2024, 11:49 AM
Looks like Uncle D has done it again with this one.

Napoleon was terrible; I couldn't watch it. Why would you tell a story about one of the world's greatest war strategists? And everyone has an English or American accent, and it's supposed to be in France. For [frick]s sake, what was Ridley thinking? I just couldn't pass the first 20 minutes.

It's like Idris doing Mandela's walk to freedom. He was so bad that I could go past the first 10 minutes. Unfortunately, that just left a mark, as I dont take him seriously now

Anyway, I'm happy Gladiator 2 is getting the reviews it is getting; I'm looking forward to watching it.
Floke
Floke - 10/19/2024, 11:56 AM
They are going to make a Braveheart 2 arn't they? 🤨
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/19/2024, 12:00 PM
Clayton Davis - 'Sound, visuals, costumes, you name it, this movie's got it.' This man was paid to watch this movie and review it. Maybe we don't have it so bad with Josh?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/19/2024, 12:01 PM
Denzel Washington as the villain would be interesting.

But it's odd how absolutely harmless the male-cast members are. No masculine men tried out for the movie?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/19/2024, 12:05 PM
@PartyKiller - I guess being in a sequel to a majorly successful first movie scares the big boys away.
Amaru
Amaru - 10/19/2024, 12:20 PM
@PartyKiller - People like you are so weird.
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/19/2024, 12:23 PM
@PartyKiller - would you prefer they cast real Roman Gladiators ?

