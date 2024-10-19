GLADIATOR II: The First Reactions To Ridley Scott's Sequel Are In Following LA Premiere

Are you not entertained? You will be after watching Gladiator II if these first reactions are anything to go by.

The world premiere of Ridley Scott's swords-and-sandals sequel was held in LA last night, and the response from critics in attendance has been mostly very positive so far. While quite a few posts mention that the movie doesn't reach the heights of its iconic predecessor (always a tall task), Gladiator II is being hailed as a return to form for the legendary director after a string of highly divisive films.

Paul Mescal is receiving praise for his lead performance, although it sounds like Denzel Washington steals the movie with a typically scenery-chewing turn.

It's always best not to read too much into these initial social media reactions (Napoleon was also Scott's best work since The Martian... apparently), but have a read through the posts below and keep an eye out for the full reviews for a more balanced consensus.

"From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."