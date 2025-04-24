BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Is Out For Revenge In Killer New Character Posters

Hot on the heels of those awesome Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning posters, Lionsgate has debuted twelve kickass new character posters of their own for their upcoming actioner Ballerina, which stars Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young new Ruska Roma assassin that is out for blood as she attempts to avenge her fallen family.

Standing in her way, however, will be an entire horde of top-level killers, none bigger than the legendary Baba Yaga himself, John Wick (Keanu Reeves), who it seems will be tasked with dissuading her conquest or taking her out... permanently.

While you'll have to wait until June to find out what ultimately happens when the two square off, the film is easily one of this summer's most anticipated offerings as Ana de Armas tackles the most physically demanding role of her career - and her deadliest role since playing the fan-favorite Paloma in Daniel Craig's Bond farewell No Time To Die.

The new film will be set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, so it will presumably fill in some gaps between films, and, with a fifth film now confirmed, it seems probable that this upcoming spinoff may shed some light on how they intend to bring John Wick back from his apparent demise.

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted), the film also features Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, with a supporting cast consisting of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Check out the new posters below: