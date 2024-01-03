AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Star Amber Heard Thanks Fans Following Final Performance As Mera

Amber Heard's Mera was a huge part of 2018's Aquaman, but heading into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it was no secret that the character would be sidelined.

A very public court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp is believed to be at the centre of that, though director James Wan has repeatedly insisted he always planned to shift the spotlight to Arthur Curry's relationship with his half-brother Orm. As for Heard, she's made a series of damning claims about both the filmmaker and Jason Momoa, going so far as to allege that the latter showed up to set drunk and dressed like Depp in a bid to antagonise her.

When it comes to Wan, Heard claims he failed to support her, claiming she was made to feel "like a pariah" due to her ongoing clashes with her ex-husband.

Whatever the case may be, Mera had more screentime in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom than expected and wasn't killed off (had there been any chance of an Aquaman 3 before DC Studios was formed, the hero's fate might have differed).

Now, Heard has shared her gratitude with her fans. "After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy)," she says in the Instagram post below. "Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's [Aquaman] return. Thank you so much."

The sequel has indeed made a splash and while it wasn't a hit with critics, it should have passed The Flash's lifetime gross by the time you read this. Heard also appeared in both cuts of Justice League as Mera, albeit with different accents.

The actress shared a training video from her time working on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in her Instagram story which you can check out below along with some behind-the-scenes snaps.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.