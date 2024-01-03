AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Star Amber Heard Thanks Fans Following Final Performance As Mera

Amber Heard played Mera in Aquaman and Justice League (both cuts) and, following the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, she's taken to social media to share her gratitude with fans. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2024 02:01 PM EST

Amber Heard's Mera was a huge part of 2018's Aquaman, but heading into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it was no secret that the character would be sidelined. 

A very public court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp is believed to be at the centre of that, though director James Wan has repeatedly insisted he always planned to shift the spotlight to Arthur Curry's relationship with his half-brother Orm. As for Heard, she's made a series of damning claims about both the filmmaker and Jason Momoa, going so far as to allege that the latter showed up to set drunk and dressed like Depp in a bid to antagonise her. 

When it comes to Wan, Heard claims he failed to support her, claiming she was made to feel "like a pariah" due to her ongoing clashes with her ex-husband. 

Whatever the case may be, Mera had more screentime in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom than expected and wasn't killed off (had there been any chance of an Aquaman 3 before DC Studios was formed, the hero's fate might have differed). 

Now, Heard has shared her gratitude with her fans. "After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy)," she says in the Instagram post below. "Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's [Aquaman] return. Thank you so much."

The sequel has indeed made a splash and while it wasn't a hit with critics, it should have passed The Flash's lifetime gross by the time you read this. Heard also appeared in both cuts of Justice League as Mera, albeit with different accents. 

The actress shared a training video from her time working on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in her Instagram story which you can check out below along with some behind-the-scenes snaps.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters. 

AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM Passes $150M Worldwide; WONKA Stays On Top Of Domestic Box Office
Urubrodi - 1/3/2024, 2:16 PM
She should thank Depp for getting her the job.
harryba11zack - 1/3/2024, 2:17 PM
go find a bed to sh1t out
McMurdo - 1/3/2024, 2:17 PM
She's my favorite lil turd
garu - 1/3/2024, 2:18 PM
so stunning and brave
Alucard28 - 1/3/2024, 2:18 PM
"Performance".

Go practice to be better in your craft.
FireandBlood - 1/3/2024, 2:18 PM
Better put that mouth back to work for your next job, hoe
dracula - 1/3/2024, 2:19 PM
A week ago her fans were rooting for it to fail and claimed it was failing because of lack of Turd.

Now its showing it has legs and they want to claim it as a win.

For sure not making as much as the first film, will probably end up around 500 million
dracula - 1/3/2024, 2:21 PM
Gonna need to make that last pay check last if what few projects she gets now do as well as In The Fire, which made in the thousands

Heard supporters:
AmazingFILMporg - 1/3/2024, 2:23 PM
She is funded by Elon musk. It's funny because his cult followers call him anti woke but he is the opposite of that.


Literally funding a man abuser😅🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/3/2024, 2:23 PM
Such a terrible actress….
AvalonX - 1/3/2024, 2:23 PM
This woman is so toxic, she united this board.

MarvelZombie616 - 1/3/2024, 2:27 PM
Yeah, i don't like her.
Despite being a solid sctress, she isn't a great human being.
MotherGooseUPus - 1/3/2024, 2:37 PM
Shes hot and i would for one night, but damn:



good luck finding another job after this film
sully - 1/3/2024, 2:38 PM
Imagine being such a narcissist that you have to thank your "fans" for your journey as a character that got like, 20 minutes screen time across two films.
HammerLegFoot - 1/3/2024, 2:38 PM
What did her dog stepping on a bee have to do with anything?
Deepholedennis - 1/3/2024, 2:39 PM
For as crazy of a person she is, I can’t help but think she’s as equally wild in bed.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/3/2024, 2:42 PM
The hottest bed shitter.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/3/2024, 2:43 PM
a class act 🤌🏾

n she bad? nuff said.
Humperdoo - 1/3/2024, 2:44 PM
I have no issues with her or Depp. Surprisingly, Depp hasn’t rebounded career wise. Studios don’t want the baggage?
TheloniousJay - 1/3/2024, 2:44 PM
I think she shit the bed with this post.

