THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Joseph Quinn And More X-MEN Stars React To Being Cast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Following Marvel Studios' big Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, a handful of actors mentioned have commented on either returning to the MCU or, in a few instances, making their franchise debut.

Joseph Quinn will first "Flame On" as the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer. Talking to IGN about A24's Warfare, he broke his silence on plans for Marvel's First Family to assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the X-Men.

"It was relief, I suppose. It was a nice thing," the actor said of the news. "I think I’m in very good company. I would love to see Will there, too, just because we have a laugh but the road is long in this Marvel land so God willing because it would be fun."

Quinn was referring to his Warfare co-star, Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There wasn't a single actor from that franchise named during the announcement, a surprise when the Legendary Star-Lord currently resides on Earth.

"I’m so excited for Joe and I can’t wait for Fantastic Four," Poulter shared. "I’d love to come back with Adam Warlock and if I can cross over with Joe and the Fantastic Four crew that would be even better."

In related news, a few more X-Men cast members have joined Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming in acknowledging their Avengers: Doomsday casting. While Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) simply reposted Marvel Studios' announcement, James Marsden (Cyclops) and Channing Tatum (Gambit) did so with a couple of familiar hashtags.

Rebecca Romijn, meanwhile, shared a photo of Mystique and teased, "She's back. True. Blue."

Marvel Studios will reboot the X-Men franchise after Avengers: Secret Wars, though we still don't know whether the MCU's version of the team will be made up of entirely new actors or a mixture of both them and some familiar faces from the past.

It's not unfair to say that a lot of the original X-Men actors are rapidly being aged out of their respective roles, so bringing them back on a permanent basis may not be what's best for the property moving forward. Well, aside from Hugh Jackman who, based on Deadpool & Wolverine, never ages.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.