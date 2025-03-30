THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Joseph Quinn And More X-MEN Stars React To Being Cast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Joseph Quinn And More X-MEN Stars React To Being Cast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star has weighed in on being announced as having joined the Avengers: Doomsday cast alongside a handful of X-Men actors, including Channing Tatum and Rebecca Romijn...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 30, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Following Marvel Studios' big Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, a handful of actors mentioned have commented on either returning to the MCU or, in a few instances, making their franchise debut. 

Joseph Quinn will first "Flame On" as the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer. Talking to IGN about A24's Warfare, he broke his silence on plans for Marvel's First Family to assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the X-Men. 

"It was relief, I suppose. It was a nice thing," the actor said of the news. "I think I’m in very good company. I would love to see Will there, too, just because we have a laugh but the road is long in this Marvel land so God willing because it would be fun."

Quinn was referring to his Warfare co-star, Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There wasn't a single actor from that franchise named during the announcement, a surprise when the Legendary Star-Lord currently resides on Earth.

"I’m so excited for Joe and I can’t wait for Fantastic Four," Poulter shared. "I’d love to come back with Adam Warlock and if I can cross over with Joe and the Fantastic Four crew that would be even better."

In related news, a few more X-Men cast members have joined Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming in acknowledging their Avengers: Doomsday casting. While Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) simply reposted Marvel Studios' announcement, James Marsden (Cyclops) and Channing Tatum (Gambit) did so with a couple of familiar hashtags. 

Rebecca Romijn, meanwhile, shared a photo of Mystique and teased, "She's back. True. Blue." 

Marvel Studios will reboot the X-Men franchise after Avengers: Secret Wars, though we still don't know whether the MCU's version of the team will be made up of entirely new actors or a mixture of both them and some familiar faces from the past. 

It's not unfair to say that a lot of the original X-Men actors are rapidly being aged out of their respective roles, so bringing them back on a permanent basis may not be what's best for the property moving forward. Well, aside from Hugh Jackman who, based on Deadpool & Wolverine, never ages.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Sheds New Light On Why So Many Big Names Were Missing From Casting Announcement
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Sheds New Light On Why So Many Big Names Were Missing From Casting Announcement
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Bringing Back The Original X-MEN Might Be The Multiverse Saga's Biggest Mistake
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Bringing Back The Original X-MEN Might Be The Multiverse Saga's Biggest Mistake

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/30/2025, 12:02 PM
what is the budget to this damn movie lol They must really be banking on this making 2 billion no matter what
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/30/2025, 12:11 PM
@NonPlayerC - Last summer once again solidified that nostalgia sells. People will flock to this movie, "gloried cameos" or not.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 12:03 PM
They got a second chance to do right by Scott. Don't blow it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/30/2025, 12:04 PM
So I think we will definitely get an Avengers vs. X-Men subplot with the OG X-Men beating the New Avengers. In the midst of all of this, Doom is venturing through the Incursions to find his way to the end of time and Loki attempts to stop him but can't without letting various branches in time die. Doom defeats him and uses his power to completely obliterate the Multiverse and prunes them all at once causing every single one to merge and collide in the void. This new singular universe becomes Battleworld.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/30/2025, 12:10 PM
So glad they finally brought back Rebecca. No more of that Jennifer Lawrence Mystake mess. 😩

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder