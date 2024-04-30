AVENGERS Star Chris Evans Rumored To Have Signed On For MCU Return - Here's When You'll See Him!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2024, 12:08 PM
Yay. More Multiverse.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/30/2024, 12:11 PM
@SuperCat -A multiverse with no Kang the Conqueror
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2024, 12:16 PM
@Matchesz - Right! LOL.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/30/2024, 12:08 PM
LIST COMMENTS!!!
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 4/30/2024, 12:31 PM
@TheFinestSmack - HAHAHAHHA
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 12:10 PM
>Putting HydraCap at #1
User Comment Image

Probably the only story worth telling at this point, right?
MS are -for various reasons- adapting the ANAD Marvel era, i know how much people hated Spencer's run but f*ck em, they have no taste and 0 comicbook literacy and got triggered for nothing. :P

The ending was kinda lame but of course the MCU adaptation would have to rely on something else than a magic cube, lel.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/30/2024, 12:10 PM
You forgot the one true Captain America

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 12:16 PM
@BruceWayng - marvel stans: "it's not about identity politics, I swear. You're the weird ones constantly bringing it up"
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 4/30/2024, 12:11 PM
Random list based on a rumour from an unreliable person on X.

This thing has layers, man.

Though, part of me is fascinated with you insisting to act like this is a sure thing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 12:14 PM
776hs
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 12:15 PM
?si=zGMKC8dsVnvQxrXI
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2024, 12:16 PM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2024, 12:18 PM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2024, 12:20 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/30/2024, 12:21 PM
It's just gonna be Endgame old Steve charging into battle, haha.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 12:31 PM
As I have said , I would hope his appearance has more meaning then just fan service (which could be fun) like have the version of him we see be reflective of Sam or Bucky’s arc in the film such as Captain Hydra…

Maybe both are having a moment of self doubt and thinking Steve would do the right thing until they meet a variant of his that w is bad to bone which makes them truly realize that Steve could be as fallible as anyone.

User Comment Image

If you want to just do a fun one then do Cap Wolf lol.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/30/2024, 12:31 PM
Variant? How about the real guy? Have Chris Evans play the REAL Cap.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/30/2024, 12:36 PM
I would love if Avengers 5 or 6 incorporated a team of "evil" Avengers for the new roster to fight. Hydra Cap, Superior Iron Man, Unworthy Thor, Maestro, Ronin, and Red Room Widow. They could be an alt-reality team or just hand-picked from their respective realities.

Could be a fun way to bring the OG actors back without stepping on deaths, plus having the new team fight them would be a test of their own worthiness as Avengers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 12:41 PM
@SheepishOne - I like that idea

I am a sucker though for that trope.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/30/2024, 12:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Same here haha. I lost my mind as a kid when the Power Rangers fought the Psycho Rangers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 12:57 PM
@SheepishOne - that’s exactly what I was thinking about lol

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/30/2024, 12:45 PM
Just give straight forward no nonsense Captain America, don't need a variant unless he is what the original was or is.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/30/2024, 1:28 PM
Variant or nothing. And make it an evil one. Hydra Cap all day. 616 Steve Rogers' story has been told. Let him rest.

