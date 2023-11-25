THE MARVELS Almost Introduced A Fully-Formed YOUNG AVENGERS Team According To Kamala Khan Actress Iman Vellani
THE MARVELS Almost Introduced A Fully-Formed YOUNG AVENGERS Team According To Kamala Khan Actress Iman Vellani
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/25/2023, 9:27 AM
EZBeast - 11/25/2023, 9:30 AM
Josh I wish you wouldn’t have blocked me so you could read this…shut the [frick] up
Izaizaiza - 11/25/2023, 9:30 AM
This is an unpopular opinion, but this poster makes me realize how much I am not looking forward to seeing Jackman as wolverine again. I'm sure it will be fun, but it feels like a huge step backwards to me.
MosquitoFarmer - 11/25/2023, 9:48 AM
@Izaizaiza - This is you in the movie theater.
DiegoMD - 11/25/2023, 10:11 AM
@Izaizaiza - I think I would prefer it if it was a one off. But us part of the MCU? It just muddies the waters and it makes recasting Logan in the future that much harder!
TheComedian67 - 11/25/2023, 11:06 AM
@DiegoMD -

That's how I feel about it. I'm all for Jackman in Deadpool 3, but Id rather a recast for the "main" MCU.
MyCoolYoung - 11/25/2023, 9:33 AM
Scarlet witch Solo
ReverseFlasher - 11/25/2023, 9:36 AM
The 87th piece of crappy fan art… meanwhile this site acts like Invincible s2 isn’t even airing.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/25/2023, 9:48 AM
@ReverseFlasher - yep, its sad. i f*cking love Invincible
EZBeast - 11/25/2023, 10:08 AM
@ReverseFlasher - just started it and I’m loving it already
ReverseFlasher - 11/25/2023, 10:16 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -
@EZBeast -

The wait for episode 5 is going to be excruciating…

The showrunner or someone said just today or yesterday that it will return, “a few months” into 2024… let’s hope that means march at latest.
JustAWaffle - 11/25/2023, 10:49 AM
@ReverseFlasher - Yeah, what’s up with the lack of Invincible articles. It’s like halfway through the season and it’s been pretty strong.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/25/2023, 11:01 AM
@ReverseFlasher - yea I'll be watching ep4 later today... but what sucks is I think I heard March or May 2024 for the rest of the season..no clue why they did that but the wait will kill me...but worth it
TheComedian67 - 11/25/2023, 11:10 AM
@ReverseFlasher -

This site isn't even a real news outlet anymore.

They cover the main headlines that will bring the most views catering to Google analytics and that's about it.

They have no faith in the merit of the site or their name so that's why we rarely see coverage of stuff that isn't "mainstream" unless it's a huge finale or premiere event, basically whatever they think people will be typing into Google searching for.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/25/2023, 9:47 AM
GhostDog - 11/25/2023, 9:48 AM
This shit is UGLY AS HELL
MosquitoFarmer - 11/25/2023, 9:49 AM
harryba11zack - 11/25/2023, 9:51 AM
yeah no, this fan wnk poster doesn't "prove" sh1t.
TheHummus - 11/25/2023, 9:54 AM
That fan-made poster makes marvel studios look desperate. As desperate as DC was with bringing back Keaton for the Flash. Just throwing in the Fox mutants and have them randomly battle the avengers (right now story-wise) seems shoe-horned in and cheap.

The way marvel comes back is getting back to making more character-based stories with hints of an overarching narrative which pays off at the end of the saga. Instead they got too cute (figuratively and literally).

It honestly might be too late - I really hope Deadpool 3 is awesome. If it isn’t, this current iteration of the MCU will be done.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/25/2023, 9:55 AM
how old are most of y’all? lol
bkmeijer1 - 11/25/2023, 10:00 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - I don't see the relevance, but I'm 12
ReverseFlasher - 11/25/2023, 10:09 AM
@bkmeijer1 - lol
mountainman - 11/25/2023, 10:41 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - I’m as old as the mountains themselves.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/25/2023, 11:02 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - in goose years I'm 10
tmp3 - 11/25/2023, 9:58 AM
Dying genre
bkmeijer1 - 11/25/2023, 10:00 AM
I do wanna see AvX, but not way down the line when the MCU-native versions of the X-Men have been introduced. Much rather just see them all team up in Secret Wars against Doom.

And now that I think about it, I kinda wouldn't mind Julian McMahon back as Doom. It's a terrible idea, but it leaves the door open for a slow and steady build up for MCU Doom.
WelcomeBackFrank - 11/25/2023, 10:07 AM
Josh, I don't know if you like holding the pails of water for Marvel or stroking their ego and cock too much, but the MCU is dying. This whole made-up false narrative about "superhero fatigue" isn't a real thing. It's just people who won't bluntly and honestly admit that Wokeness has killed the genre and companies with too much pride and hubris have forgotten their audiences and fans in exchange for their own agendas, politics and marketing strategies that keep failing them and making movies of characters no one gives a flying [frick] about.

Until you and others can take off your rainbow and rose-colored sunglasses and realize that people aren't buying this liberal crap anymore or that good storytelling and care for these characters has died, this beating of a dead horse will continue. Wake up, man!
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/25/2023, 10:50 AM
@WelcomeBackFrank - lmao he won't respond. He only likes to respond to me bc I rile his Jimmie @joshwilding
mountainman - 11/25/2023, 10:08 AM
1) That looks terrible
2) This would be the ultimate desperation move if they pivoted to this with no set up
3) AvX requires having Hope properly set up, which would take some time
4) While I would personally enjoy seeing some Fox Men characters back in Deadpool 3 or possibly Secret Wars, they shouldn’t make new properties or projects with them. We need new blood.
5) Why would the X-Men from another universe want to fight the Avengers from our universe? And why would the Namor from our universe decide to join them?
WelcomeBackFrank - 11/25/2023, 10:09 AM
That being said, the poster is cool albeit Aztecan Na'Mor sucks. Replace with OG Namor.
Oberlin4Prez - 11/25/2023, 10:19 AM
Josh suggesting the franchise needs saving?
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/25/2023, 10:33 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - I'm going to tell on him! LOL!

Disney is going to stop sending him those free tickets.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/25/2023, 10:49 AM
"Proves This Is The Movie Capable Of Saving MCU's Multiverse Saga"

PLEASE, LET THE SUFFERING END.

rkshuttleworth - 11/25/2023, 10:56 AM
Josh Wilding the Marvel chump.
Jackraow21 - 11/25/2023, 11:11 AM
Marsden looks pretty cool in that 90s era Cyclops getup. I’d like to see it. As for AvX, I agree that it’s a bit early for that. Needs more time to be set up properly.

